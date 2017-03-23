Chris Hayes Discusses His New Book About America’s Criminal Justice System

I Have to Ask: The Chris Hayes Edition
Isaac Chotiner speaks with Emmy Award–winning news anchor Chris Hayes about his new book A Colony in a Nation.
To listen to this episode of I Have to Ask, use the player below:
Isaac is joined by Emmy Award–winning news anchor Chris Hayes, host of All In With Chris Hayes on MSNBC and author of the new book A Colony in a Nation, which argues that there are really two different Americas, each with a distinct criminal justice system.
