 Chris Hayes discusses A Colony in a Nation with Isaac Chotiner.

Chris Hayes Discusses His New Book About America’s Criminal Justice System

March 23 2017 10:43 AM

Isaac Chotiner speaks with Emmy Award–winning news anchor Chris Hayes about his new book A Colony in a Nation.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by NBC.

Isaac is joined by Emmy Award–winning news anchor Chris Hayes, host of All In With Chris Hayes on MSNBC and author of the new book A Colony in a Nation, which argues that there are really two different Americas, each with a distinct criminal justice system.

Podcast production by Audrey Dilling.