Music Trivia: The ’90s Hip-Hop Edition

Think you know music? Hit Parade, the music-history podcast from Slate, is back with a new episode of the Bridge.

In this monthly miniepisode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy answers some listener mail and invites one Slate Plus member on to the show to play some music trivia. This month, he’s joined at the mic by Mike Pesca, host of Slate’s podcast The Gist.

How does it all work? Contestants are asked three trivia questions, and the players also have the opportunity to turn the tables—they get a chance to try to stump Molanphy, a music journalist for the past 25 years, with their own trivia question.

This month, the Bridge reflects on the last full-length Hit Parade podcast, which was about the Bee Gees, and looks ahead to next month, which is all about ’90s hip-hop.

