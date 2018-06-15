 From Miley Cyrus to R.E.M., the Hit Parade podcast throws trivia questions at contestants.

Quiz Yourself on MTV and ’90s Alt-Rock Here, Music Geeks

Quiz Yourself on MTV and '90s Alt-Rock Here, Music Geeks

June 15 2018 5:00 PM

Music Trivia: The MTV and Alt-Rock Edition

Slate’s music history podcast is here to quiz you with some trivia.

Think you know music? Hit Parade, the pop-chart history podcast from Slate, is back with a new episode of The Bridge.

In this monthly mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy answers some listener mail and invites one contestant onto the show to play some music trivia. Players also have the opportunity to turn the tables on him: They get a chance to try to stump Molanphy, a music journalist for the past 25 years, with their own trivia questions.

This month, The Bridge tackles the heyday of MTV and some alt-rock music trivia.

Podcast production by T. J. Raphael