Quiz Yourself on MTV and ’90s Alt-Rock Here, Music Geeks

Think you know music? Hit Parade, the pop-chart history podcast from Slate, is back with a new episode of The Bridge.

In this monthly mini-episode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy answers some listener mail and invites one contestant onto the show to play some music trivia. Players also have the opportunity to turn the tables on him: They get a chance to try to stump Molanphy, a music journalist for the past 25 years, with their own trivia questions.

This month, The Bridge tackles the heyday of MTV and some alt-rock music trivia.

