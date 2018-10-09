What Drew Brees’ Success Says About the NFL

Hang Up and Listen: The Name-of-Coach Experiment Is Over Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Drew Brees, McGregor-Nurmagomedov, and college football.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Joel Anderson, Josh Levin, and Ben Mathis-Lilley:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin is joined by Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley and ESPN’s Joel Anderson to talk about New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees becoming the NFL’s all-time passing yardage leader. They also discuss the UFC fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, and they look at college football at the season’s halfway point.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Drew Brees broke the NFL’s all-time passing yardage record in the New Orleans Saints’ win over Washington on Monday night.
- Brees told his sons “you can accomplish anything in life if you’re willing to work for it.”
- Slate’s Nick Greene explains: “What the Hell Happened at the Conor McGregor–Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC Fight?”
- Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel argues that the “wild brawl after Conor-Khabib fight just made UFC bigger than ever.”
- Alabama coach Nick Saban was not happy with his defense after Alabama beat Arkansas 65–31.
- Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appears to be the greatest quarterback of all time.
- The University of Central Florida is undefeated again and is going to get left out of the College Football Playoff again.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Heupels:
Ben’s Heupel: There are way too many commercials in college football games. Who will save us from this scourge?
Joel’s Heupel: The lessons of ESPN’s 30 for 30 on Junior Seau.
Josh’s Heupel: Former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page is the anti–Brett Kavanaugh.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Ben, Joel, and Josh discuss Penny Hardaway’s return to college basketball as the head coach at the University of Memphis.
