What Drew Brees’ Success Says About the NFL

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin is joined by Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley and ESPN’s Joel Anderson to talk about New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees becoming the NFL’s all-time passing yardage leader. They also discuss the UFC fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, and they look at college football at the season’s halfway point.

Ben’s Heupel: There are way too many commercials in college football games. Who will save us from this scourge?

Joel’s Heupel: The lessons of ESPN’s 30 for 30 on Junior Seau.

Josh’s Heupel: Former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page is the anti–Brett Kavanaugh.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Ben, Joel, and Josh discuss Penny Hardaway’s return to college basketball as the head coach at the University of Memphis.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort and Danielle Hewitt.