Is Gritty an Orange Nightmare or the Ultimate in Sports Marketing? Or Both?

Hang Up and Listen: The Satan’s Armpit Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the baseball playoffs, Bill Belichick, and Gritty the mascot.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:
Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Deadspin’s Laura Wagner preview the start of the Major League Baseball playoffs and the new trend of “bullpenning” with Ben Lindbergh of the Ringer. Washington Post sports columnist Sally Jenkins talks about her recent profile of the inscrutable New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Finally, Jason Gay of the Wall Street Journal weighs in on the Philadelphia Flyers’ googly-eyed new mascot, Gritty.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Laura Wagner on Twitter and read her work on Deadspin.
- Follow Ben Lindbergh on Twitter and buy his book The Only Rule Is It Has to Work.
- The Oakland Athletics are likely to “bullpen” their American League wild-card game against the New York Yankees.
- Oakland has been a big surprise. So have Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers.
- The Baltimore Orioles and first baseman Chris Davis had historically bad seasons.
- Pitcher Jacob deGrom of the hapless New York Mets won just 10 games but should win the National League Cy Young Award.
- Read Sally Jenkins’ Washington Post profile of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
- Belichick’s relationships with quarterback Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft have been a topic of intrigue for months.
- Follow Jason Gay on Twitter and read his Wall Street Journal column about Gritty.
- Deadspin covered Gritty’s unveiling and the Athletic chronicled Gritty’s creation.
- In the Guardian, Matthew Cantor called Gritty “toxic masculinity incarnate.”
- Follow Gritty on Twitter.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Woolie B.s:
Laura’s Woolie B.: Johnny Manziel “wrote” a “letter” to Baker Mayfield.
Stefan’s Woolie B. The history and etymology of bullpen, bullpenned, and bullpenning.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Laura, and Sally Jenkins of the Washington Post discuss startling new allegations of player mistreatment in the University of Maryland’s troubled football program.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.