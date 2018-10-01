Is Gritty an Orange Nightmare or the Ultimate in Sports Marketing? Or Both?

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Advertisement



Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Deadspin’s Laura Wagner preview the start of the Major League Baseball playoffs and the new trend of “bullpenning” with Ben Lindbergh of the Ringer. Washington Post sports columnist Sally Jenkins talks about her recent profile of the inscrutable New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Finally, Jason Gay of the Wall Street Journal weighs in on the Philadelphia Flyers’ googly-eyed new mascot, Gritty.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Advertisement



Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Woolie B.s:

Stefan’s Woolie B. The history and etymology of bullpen, bullpenned, and bullpenning.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Laura, and Sally Jenkins of the Washington Post discuss startling new allegations of player mistreatment in the University of Maryland’s troubled football program.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.