 Baseball playoffs, Bill Belichick, and Gritty the mascot on Hang Up and Listen.

Is Gritty an Orange Nightmare or the Ultimate in Sports Marketing? Or Both?

Oct. 1 2018 5:57 PM

Hang Up and Listen: The Satan’s Armpit Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on the baseball playoffs, Bill Belichick, and Gritty the mascot.

160606_hual_podcastart_02

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Deadspin’s Laura Wagner preview the start of the Major League Baseball playoffs and the new trend of “bullpenning” with Ben Lindbergh of the Ringer. Washington Post sports columnist Sally Jenkins talks about her recent profile of the inscrutable New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Finally, Jason Gay of the Wall Street Journal weighs in on the Philadelphia Flyers’ googly-eyed new mascot, Gritty.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Woolie B.s:

Laura’s Woolie B.: Johnny Manziel “wrote” a “letter” to Baker Mayfield.

Stefan’s Woolie B. The history and etymology of bullpen, bullpenned, and bullpenning.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Laura, and Sally Jenkins of the Washington Post discuss startling new allegations of player mistreatment in the University of Maryland’s troubled football program.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.