How Eliud Kipchoge Shattered the Marathon World Record

Hang Up and Listen: The Let’s Retire at Halftime Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Vontae Davis and Le’Veon Bell, the marathon world record, and the Athletic.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin discuss Vontae Davis’ mid-game retirement, Le’Veon Bell’s ongoing holdout, and the limits of player solidarity in the NFL. Alex Hutchinson of Outside magazine also joins the show to explain how Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge shattered the world record in the marathon. Finally, Aaron Gordon assesses the Athletic’s effort to become a world-dominating, audience-pleasing sports media behemoth.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis retired at halftime of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
- Davis got traded on an episode of Hard Knocks.
- Nick Greene in Slate on Le’Veon Bell’s holdout and the limits of player solidarity.
- Follow Alex Hutchinson on Twitter.
- LetsRun.com on Eliud Kipchoge’s record-setting performance at the Berlin Marathon.
- In 2017, Hutchinson predicted that Kipchoge would set the world record in Berlin.
- Ross Tucker in Slate on Kipchoge and the quest for a sub-two-hour marathon.
- Follow Aaron Gordon on Twitter and subscribe to his transit newsletter, Signal Problems.
- Gordon’s Slate feature on the Athletic, “The Sports Pages’ New Clothes.”
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Derek Claytons:
Stefan’s Derek Clayton: Every Friday night, Concerned Mom live retweets the carnage of high school football in America.
Josh’s Derek Clayton: The joys of putting your phone in airplane mode on a college football Saturday.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss Aaron Rodgers’ decision to play through pain and Patrick Mahomes’ rise to stardom.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.