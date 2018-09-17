How Eliud Kipchoge Shattered the Marathon World Record

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Advertisement



Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin discuss Vontae Davis’ mid-game retirement, Le’Veon Bell’s ongoing holdout, and the limits of player solidarity in the NFL. Alex Hutchinson of Outside magazine also joins the show to explain how Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge shattered the world record in the marathon. Finally, Aaron Gordon assesses the Athletic’s effort to become a world-dominating, audience-pleasing sports media behemoth.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Advertisement



Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Derek Claytons:

Stefan’s Derek Clayton: Every Friday night, Concerned Mom live retweets the carnage of high school football in America.

Josh’s Derek Clayton: The joys of putting your phone in airplane mode on a college football Saturday.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.