How Eliud Kipchoge Shattered the Marathon World Record

Sept. 17 2018 6:07 PM

Hang Up and Listen: The Let’s Retire at Halftime Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on Vontae Davis and Le’Veon Bell, the marathon world record, and the Athletic.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin discuss Vontae Davis’ mid-game retirement, Le’Veon Bell’s ongoing holdout, and the limits of player solidarity in the NFL. Alex Hutchinson of Outside magazine also joins the show to explain how Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge shattered the world record in the marathon. Finally, Aaron Gordon assesses the Athletic’s effort to become a world-dominating, audience-pleasing sports media behemoth.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Derek Claytons:

Stefan’s Derek Clayton: Every Friday night, Concerned Mom live retweets the carnage of high school football in America.

Josh’s Derek Clayton: The joys of putting your phone in airplane mode on a college football Saturday.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss Aaron Rodgers’ decision to play through pain and Patrick Mahomes’ rise to stardom.

