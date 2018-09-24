Why It Was So Emotional to Watch Tiger Woods’ First Win in Five Years

Hang Up and Listen: The Tiger! Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Tiger Woods, Lee Jenkins’ new job, and 14 Back.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Slate’s Jim Newell to talk about Tiger Woods’ first tournament win in five years. Basketball writer Lee Jenkins also joins to explain why he left Sports Illustrated to take a job as the Los Angeles Clippers’ executive director of research and identity. Finally, Jonathan Hock discusses his new documentary, 14 Back, about the Red Sox, the Yankees, Bucky Dent, and their one-game playoff to decide the 1978 season.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Jim Newell on Twitter.
- Newell’s piece on Tiger Woods’ win at the Tour Championship.
- Newell also followed Woods around for four days during the BMW Championship and asked, “Why Is Tiger Woods Even Here?”
- Lee Jenkins left his job as Sports Illustrated’s lead NBA writer to take a job with the Los Angeles Clippers.
- The Washington Post and the New York Times on Jenkins’ move.
- Watch director Hock’s latest documentary, 14 Back, about the epic Yankees–Red Sox playoff game in 1978.
- Read Stefan’s faux memoir about the game in Sports Illustrated or buy the book in which it originally appeared, the Mike Pesca–edited anthology Upon Further Review: The Greatest What-Ifs in Sports History.
- In Sports Illustrated, Tom Verducci wrote about the crazy 1978 season.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Peter Gammons’ friends:
Stefan’s Peter Gammons’ friend: Whose bat did Bucky Dent use? Was it corked?
Josh’s Peter Gammons’ friend: American Mason Cox is an Australian rules football star, strangely.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss whether a sports book should’ve paid a guy $82,000 after it screwed up when setting the odds in a Broncos-Raiders game.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort and Danielle Hewitt.
