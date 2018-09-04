What Jerry Jones Talks About When He’s Been Drinking Johnnie Walker Blue

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Advertisement



Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Deadspin’s Laura Wagner to talk about what’s behind Nike’s move to make Colin Kaepernick the face of its “Just Do It” campaign. They also interview Mark Leibovich about his new book Big Game: The NFL in Dangerous Times. Finally, Dave Sheinin of the Washington Post discusses his story about Brian Mazone, a baseball player who missed out on making it to the major leagues in the most agonizing way possible.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Advertisement



Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Walt Stacks:

Stefan’s Walt Stack: A tribute to Stefan’s baller mom, who died last week at 92.

Josh’s Walt Stack: In praise of the turnover throne, which is way better than the turnover trash can.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss Roger Federer’s stunning U.S. Open loss to John Millman and the progress of Serena Williams’ comeback.

Podcast production and edit by Andrew Parsons.