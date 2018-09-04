What Jerry Jones Talks About When He’s Been Drinking Johnnie Walker Blue

Hang Up and Listen: The Jerry Jones Did What With Shoes? Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Colin Kaepernick and Nike, Big Game, and Brian Mazone.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Deadspin’s Laura Wagner to talk about what’s behind Nike’s move to make Colin Kaepernick the face of its “Just Do It” campaign. They also interview Mark Leibovich about his new book Big Game: The NFL in Dangerous Times. Finally, Dave Sheinin of the Washington Post discusses his story about Brian Mazone, a baseball player who missed out on making it to the major leagues in the most agonizing way possible.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Walt Stacks:
Stefan’s Walt Stack: A tribute to Stefan’s baller mom, who died last week at 92.
Josh’s Walt Stack: In praise of the turnover throne, which is way better than the turnover trash can.
