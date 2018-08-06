What Urban Meyer’s Possible Ouster at Ohio State Says About How Institutions Handle Domestic Violence

Hang Up and Listen: The Love Me Some Me Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Urban Meyer, Terrell Owens and Ray Lewis, and the NFL’s helmet rule.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Vinson Cunningham, Josh Levin, and Laura Wagner:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin is joined by Deadspin’s Laura Wagner and the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham to talk about Urban Meyer’s possible ouster as the head football coach at Ohio State due to his failure to act on reports that one of his assistant coaches was a domestic abuser. They also discuss new Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees Terrell Owens and Ray Lewis, and they assess whether the NFL’s new helmet rule will change the game.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer says he handled questions about his assistant Zach Smith incorrectly.
- The full interview with Courtney Smith about her abuse allegations.
- Deadspin’s interview with Brett McMurphy, who broke the story about the domestic violence allegations against Smith.
- ESPN’s Andrea Adelson piece on how Meyer hasn’t evolved as society has.
- The Project Veritas report on Meyer.
- The Washington Post’s Adam Kilgore argues Terrell Owens’ solo Hall of Fame ceremony was defiant and self-defeating.
- In Deadspin, Chris Thompson says Owens was right to feel insulted by the Hall of Fame.
- Robert Klemko and Kevin Van Valkenburg on Ray Lewis.
- Nick Greene in Slate on the NFL’s new helmet rule.
- Deadspin’s Barry Petchesky on the rule’s messy preseason debut.
- Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo wore a Make Football Violent Again hat.
- Chicago Bears rookie Roquan Smith is at a contract impasse in part because of the helmet rule.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly George “Rose” Barclays:
Laura’s George “Rose” Barclay: Male tennis players should stop playing five-set matches.
Vinson’s George “Rose” Barclay: The joys of watching NBA players destroy small children.
Josh’s George “Rose” Barclay: In praise of the 2016 Classic Tetris World Championship and “Boom! Tetris for Jeff.”
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Vinson, Josh, and Laura discuss Donald Trump calling LeBron James dumb and whether Michael Jordan should be blamed for not being a political activist.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort. Our intern is Meredith Ellison.
