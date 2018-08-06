What Urban Meyer’s Possible Ouster at Ohio State Says About How Institutions Handle Domestic Violence

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Vinson Cunningham, Josh Levin, and Laura Wagner:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin is joined by Deadspin’s Laura Wagner and the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham to talk about Urban Meyer’s possible ouster as the head football coach at Ohio State due to his failure to act on reports that one of his assistant coaches was a domestic abuser. They also discuss new Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees Terrell Owens and Ray Lewis, and they assess whether the NFL’s new helmet rule will change the game.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly George “Rose” Barclays:

Laura’s George “Rose” Barclay: Male tennis players should stop playing five-set matches.

Vinson’s George “Rose” Barclay: The joys of watching NBA players destroy small children.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Vinson, Josh, and Laura discuss Donald Trump calling LeBron James dumb and whether Michael Jordan should be blamed for not being a political activist.

