 Urban Meyer, speedcubing, and co-ed sports teams on Hang Up and Listen.

Ohio State Could’ve Sent a Powerful Message by Firing Urban Meyer

Ohio State Could’ve Sent a Powerful Message by Firing Urban Meyer

Slate
Hang Up And Listen
Slate's sports podcast.
Aug. 27 2018 11:52 AM

Hang Up and Listen: The Speeding the Cube Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on Urban Meyer, Rubik’s Cube solvers, co-ed sports teams, and Chinese NBA nicknames.

160606_hual_podcastart_02

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Subscribe in iTunesRSS feedDownload Play in another tab

Advertisement

Listen to Hang Up and Listen via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by journalist Jessica Luther to discuss Ohio State’s decision to suspend, but not fire, its football coach Urban Meyer for three games for his failure to do much of anything about domestic abuse allegations against an assistant coach. John Branch also comes on the show to talk about the subculture of speedcubing, his son’s fascination with the Rubik’s Cube, and the autistic teenager who can twirl a cube faster than anyone in the world. Finally, Josh and Stefan highlight two of their favorite Slate Plus segments from 2018. First, they talk to Christina Cauterucci about the perils of co-ed sports teams. Next, Stefan and Mike Pesca discuss NBA players’ Chinese nicknames.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss a pair of sports conundrums: What would a penalty box be like in basketball? And how would football change if it was played on clay, sand, or ice?

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort and Steve Lickteig.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.