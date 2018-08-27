Ohio State Could’ve Sent a Powerful Message by Firing Urban Meyer

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by journalist Jessica Luther to discuss Ohio State’s decision to suspend, but not fire, its football coach Urban Meyer for three games for his failure to do much of anything about domestic abuse allegations against an assistant coach. John Branch also comes on the show to talk about the subculture of speedcubing, his son’s fascination with the Rubik’s Cube, and the autistic teenager who can twirl a cube faster than anyone in the world. Finally, Josh and Stefan highlight two of their favorite Slate Plus segments from 2018. First, they talk to Christina Cauterucci about the perils of co-ed sports teams. Next, Stefan and Mike Pesca discuss NBA players’ Chinese nicknames.