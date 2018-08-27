Ohio State Could’ve Sent a Powerful Message by Firing Urban Meyer

Hang Up and Listen: The Speeding the Cube Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Urban Meyer, Rubik’s Cube solvers, co-ed sports teams, and Chinese NBA nicknames.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by journalist Jessica Luther to discuss Ohio State’s decision to suspend, but not fire, its football coach Urban Meyer for three games for his failure to do much of anything about domestic abuse allegations against an assistant coach. John Branch also comes on the show to talk about the subculture of speedcubing, his son’s fascination with the Rubik’s Cube, and the autistic teenager who can twirl a cube faster than anyone in the world. Finally, Josh and Stefan highlight two of their favorite Slate Plus segments from 2018. First, they talk to Christina Cauterucci about the perils of co-ed sports teams. Next, Stefan and Mike Pesca discuss NBA players’ Chinese nicknames.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Jessica Luther on Twitter, listen to her podcast Burn It All Down, and buy her book Unsportsmanlike Conduct: College Football and the Politics of Rape.
- Luther’s piece for HuffPost: “Urban Meyer and Ohio State Show There Are Many Ways to Enable Abuse.”
- Read Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley, Deadspin’s Diana Moskovitz, SB Nation’s Spencer Hall, Sports Illustrated’s Tim Layden, and Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel on Meyer and Ohio State.
- Urban Meyer’s Twitter apology to Courtney Smith.
- Follow John Branch on Twitter and buy his books, The Last Cowboys and Boy on Ice.
- Read Branch’s New York Times story about his son and the culture of competitive speedcubing.
- Watch a short video about 16-year-old speedcubing champion Max Park and the longer documentary Why We Cube.
- Christina Cauterucci on learning the folly of co-ed sports as a 9-year-old.
- Nick Kapur in Deadspin on the stories behind NBA players’ Chinese nicknames.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss a pair of sports conundrums: What would a penalty box be like in basketball? And how would football change if it was played on clay, sand, or ice?
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort and Steve Lickteig.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.