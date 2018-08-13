Why College Football Fan Bases Are So Toxic

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Jim Newell of Slate to discuss Brooks Koepka’s PGA Championship victory and Tiger Woods’ runner-up finish. SB Nation’s Spencer Hall also joins to talk about Maryland, Ohio State, and the toxicity of college football fan bases. Finally, Sam Miller of ESPN explains the latest thinking on defensive shifts in baseball and whether nerds are ruining the game.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly zoysias:

Stefan’s zoysia: Word Freak star “G.I. Joel” Sherman beat the legendary Nigel Richards three times in a row, including an exciting 439–399 final, to win the 2018 North American Scrabble Championship.

Josh’s zoysia: 18-year-old Mondo Duplantis, a prodigy from Louisiana who has been dubbed the “Tiger Woods of pole vaulting,” just won the European championship.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh are joined by Sam Miller to discuss the explosion of position-player pitching in Major League Baseball.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort. Our intern is Meredith Ellison.