Why College Football Fan Bases Are So Toxic

Hang Up and Listen: The Nudity as a Social Construct Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the PGA Championship, toxic college football cultures, and shifts in baseball.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Jim Newell of Slate to discuss Brooks Koepka’s PGA Championship victory and Tiger Woods’ runner-up finish. SB Nation’s Spencer Hall also joins to talk about Maryland, Ohio State, and the toxicity of college football fan bases. Finally, Sam Miller of ESPN explains the latest thinking on defensive shifts in baseball and whether nerds are ruining the game.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Jim Newell on Twitter.
- Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship and may finally get some recognition.
- In Slate, Newell wrote about Tiger Woods’ “most thrilling round in years.”
- This version of Tiger Woods is different, writes Michael Bamberger for Golf.com.
- Follow Spencer Hall on Twitter and listen to his podcast Shutdown Fullcast.
- Maryland football coach D.J. Durkin has been placed on paid administrative leave following the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and reports of Maryland’s toxic football culture.
- In defending Durkin, South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp called anonymous sources “gutless.”
- Partisanship in college football extends to reporting, evidenced by longtime Ohio State football writer Jeff Snook’s coverage of abuse allegations against former Buckeyes assistant coach Zach Smith.
- In 2014, Josh wrote about Florida State football fans defending Jameis Winston on Twitter.
- Follow Sam Miller on Twitter and buy his book with Ben Lindbergh, The Only Rule Is It Has to Work.
- Miller wrote for ESPN about how defensive shifts may actually help offenses.
- Russell Carleton of Baseball Prospectus has been instrumental in expanding the public’s understanding of shifts.
- Jayson Werth is not a fan of baseball’s “super nerds.”
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly zoysias:
Stefan’s zoysia: Word Freak star “G.I. Joel” Sherman beat the legendary Nigel Richards three times in a row, including an exciting 439–399 final, to win the 2018 North American Scrabble Championship.
Josh’s zoysia: 18-year-old Mondo Duplantis, a prodigy from Louisiana who has been dubbed the “Tiger Woods of pole vaulting,” just won the European championship.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh are joined by Sam Miller to discuss the explosion of position-player pitching in Major League Baseball.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort. Our intern is Meredith Ellison.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.