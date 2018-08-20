Jalen Ramsey, Jarvis Landry, and the Next Generation of NFL Trash Talk

Hang Up and Listen: The Last Bruh You Hear Before You Get Hit in the Face Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on NFL trash talk, college-basketball rule changes, and UMBC.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Damon Young:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Root’s Damon Young to talk about Jalen Ramsey, Jarvis Landry, and trash talking in the NFL. They also discuss how a new set of rules will change college basketball. Finally, the Athletic’s Dana O’Neil joins to talk about what’s next for UMBC after its historic NCAA Tournament upset.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Preorder Damon Young’s book, What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker.
- Young played Division I basketball at Canisius College.
- In an interview with GQ, Jalen Ramsey gave his unfiltered opinions of NFL quarterbacks.
- In Slate, Nick Greene assessed Ramsey’s quarterback evaluations.
- Watch Jarvis Landry’s passionate speech to Cleveland Browns receivers on Hard Knocks.
- The NCAA made major college-basketball rule changes.
- These changes will hurt grassroots basketball.
- College-basketball players can now hire agents.
- Follow Dana O’Neil on Twitter.
- O’Neil wrote for the Athletic about life at UMBC after its historic NCAA Tournament upset.
- Before March, UMBC was known for its chess team.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly K.J. Mauras:
Stefan’s K.J. Maura: The Baseball Hall of Fame has a serious case of plaque inflation.
Josh’s K.J. Maura: Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott used racial slurs, repeatedly praised Hitler, and has a college-baseball stadium named after her.
Damon’s K.J. Maura: “The Most Annoying People on the Internet Are Zion Williamson Highlight Truthers.”
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh are joined by Damon Young to talk about what defines bad coaches.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort. Our intern is Meredith Ellison.
