Jalen Ramsey, Jarvis Landry, and the Next Generation of NFL Trash Talk

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Root’s Damon Young to talk about Jalen Ramsey, Jarvis Landry, and trash talking in the NFL. They also discuss how a new set of rules will change college basketball. Finally, the Athletic’s Dana O’Neil joins to talk about what’s next for UMBC after its historic NCAA Tournament upset.

Stefan’s K.J. Maura: The Baseball Hall of Fame has a serious case of plaque inflation.

Josh’s K.J. Maura: Cincinnati Reds owner Marge Schott used racial slurs, repeatedly praised Hitler, and has a college-baseball stadium named after her.

Damon’s K.J. Maura: “The Most Annoying People on the Internet Are Zion Williamson Highlight Truthers.”

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh are joined by Damon Young to talk about what defines bad coaches.

