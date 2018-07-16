The Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals Are on a Quest to Be the Worst Teams of All Time

Hang Up and Listen: The Allez Les Bleus Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the World Cup, Wimbledon, and Major League Baseball’s worst teams.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Henry Grabar and Josh Levin are joined by Roger Bennett of Men in Blazers to discuss World Cup champions France and the highlights of the tournament in Russia. Racquet Magazine’s Caitlin Thompson also joins the show to talk about Serena Williams’ comeback and how to fix interminable men’s tennis matches. Finally, Emma Baccellieri of Sports Illustrated assesses the abysmal seasons of the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Roger Bennett on Twitter and buy his book Encyclopedia Blazertannica.
- Listen to Bennett’s podcast American Fiasco.
- France defeated Croatia 4–2 to win its second World Cup.
- Watch N’Golo Kante’s “positional intelligence, physical confidence, and mental tenacity.”
- France players chant N’Golo Kante’s name on the team bus.
- In Slate, Henry Grabar wrote about the symbolism of this French team.
- 19-year-old French star Kylian Mbappe joins Pele as the only other teenager to score a goal in a World Cup final.
- Four members of the political activist group Pussy Riot rushed the field during the World Cup final.
- Follow Caitlin Thompson on Twitter and listen to The Racquet Magazine Podcast.
- Serena Williams lost to Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final.
- Wimbledon women’s title winners are listed on the board of champions with their husbands’ names.
- Serena Williams has never had an easier path to a Grand Slam final.
- Kevin Anderson defeated John Isner in a five-set match that lasted 6 hours and 36 minutes, drawing attention to Wimbledon’s lack of a fifth-set tiebreaker.
- Follow Emma Baccellieri on Twitter.
- This year’s Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals are truly awful.
- The increasing divide between baseball’s top and bottom teams is affecting attendance and causing concerns.
- MLB super agent Scott Boras says the league has “noncompetitive cancer.”
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Velvet Milkmans:
Henry’s Velvet Milkman: For six months in 1942, the Santa Anita Racetrack served as a Japanese internment camp.
Josh’s Velvet Milkman: In 1932, Violet Popovich shot Cubs shortstop Billy Jurges in the Hotel Carlos in Chicago.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Henry, Josh, and podcast producer Andrew Parsons talk about Henry’s video series “The Spokes Man” and navigating the streets as an urban cyclist.
Podcast production and edit by Andrew Parsons. Our intern is Meredith Ellison.
