The Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals Are on a Quest to Be the Worst Teams of All Time

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Henry Grabar and Josh Levin:

Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab

Advertisement



Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Henry Grabar and Josh Levin are joined by Roger Bennett of Men in Blazers to discuss World Cup champions France and the highlights of the tournament in Russia. Racquet Magazine’s Caitlin Thompson also joins the show to talk about Serena Williams’ comeback and how to fix interminable men’s tennis matches. Finally, Emma Baccellieri of Sports Illustrated assesses the abysmal seasons of the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Advertisement



Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Velvet Milkmans:

Henry’s Velvet Milkman: For six months in 1942, the Santa Anita Racetrack served as a Japanese internment camp.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Henry, Josh, and podcast producer Andrew Parsons talk about Henry’s video series “The Spokes Man” and navigating the streets as an urban cyclist.

Podcast production and edit by Andrew Parsons. Our intern is Meredith Ellison.