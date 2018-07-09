Why the Sports World Has a Strange New Respect for Stephen A. Smith

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Nick Greene and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Nick Greene and Josh Levin are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl to discuss the semifinals of the men’s World Cup in Russia, including Belgium’s impressive front three and England’s set piece–heavy offense. The New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham joins the show to talk about Stephen A. Smith’s approach to his job, what he’s like in person, and his close friendships with top athletes. Finally, Jon Wertheim of Sports Illustrated talks about the documentary Strokes of Genius, on the classic 2008 Wimbledon final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Lightning Seeds:

Nick’s Lightning Seed: Down 1–0 in a qualifying match for the 1990 World Cup, Chile goalie Roberto Rojas cut his head with a razor in a failed attempt to sabotage Brazil.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Nick, Josh, and Christina Cauterucci talk about how to maximize the length of “gooooooooooooal” calls.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort. Our intern is Meredith Ellison.