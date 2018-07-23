Military Displays at Sporting Events Have Escalated Since 9/11, With No Reversal in Sight

Hang Up and Listen: The Fighting Cancer Beats Godspeed Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the militarization of sports, Jaelene Hinkle, and professional flag football.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Howard Bryant of ESPN to discuss the ever-increasing connection between sports and the military. Slate’s Christina Cauterucci also joins to talk about the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s controversial decision to offer a roster spot to defender Jaelene Hinkle, who aired her anti-LGBTQ beliefs on a Christian television show. Finally, Dom Cosentino of Deadspin talks about the rise of flag football as an alternative or supplement to the traditional game.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Howard Bryant on Twitter and buy his book The Heritage: Black Athletes, a Divided America, and the Politics of Patriotism.
- On the public radio show Only A Game, Bryant reported on opposition from veterans to military displays at sporting events.
- Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game included a softball tournament for military members, a pregame ceremony featuring 29 Medal of Honor recipients, and a chorus that assumed the shape of the American flag.
- In 2015, Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake released a report finding that the Pentagon spent more than $10 million on patriotic displays at professional sporting events.
- Follow Christina Cauterucci on Twitter.
- Last year, Jalene Hinkle refused a spot on the women’s national soccer team because she didn’t want to wear a rainbow-themed jersey during Pride Month.
- In Slate, Cauterucci argued that U.S. Soccer erred in calling up Hinkle for a tournament this month.
- On Monday, Hinkle was released from the team before the tournament.
- Katelyn Best of Outsports examined the ethical dilemma for fans who love the U.S. women’s soccer team but abhor Hinkle’s beliefs.
- Watch Hinkle’s interview on the Christian Broadcasting Network show The 700 Club.
- Follow Dom Cosentino on Twitter.
- The American Flag Football League was founded by a former Wall Street bond trader.
- Check out highlights from the league’s first championship game, in which a team of amateurs, Fighting Cancer, beat a team of ex-pros, Godspeed, 26–6.
- Former NFL players including Michael Vick and Chad Johnson have been involved with the league.
- In 2012, Baltimore Ravens safety Bernard Pollard said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wants to turn the NFL into flag football.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Paul Arnolds:
Stefan’s Paul Arnold: After watching a game played in an indoor soccer bubble in Reykjavik, Stefan is a big fan of Vikingur Reykjavik F.C.
Josh’s Paul Arnold: Mississippi State’s head football coach Joe Moorhead is a real “ball coach.”
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk about Tiger Woods' impressive performance at the British Open.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort. Our intern is Meredith Ellison.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.