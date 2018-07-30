The WNBA’s Most Outspoken Player on What the League Needs to Do Better

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Advertisement



Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by WNBA star Liz Cambage to discuss her record-breaking 53-point game, the gender pay gap in basketball, and her battle with depression. Frederick Dreier of VeloNews also joins to talk about first-time Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas and his controversial teammate Chris Froome. Finally, Keith Barnes, the president of the Mamie Johnson Little League, joins to talk about his team’s quest to make the Little League World Series.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Advertisement



Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Toni Stones:

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh update their conversation about U.S. soccer player Jaelene Hinkle, who was dropped from the national team’s roster last week.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort. Our intern is Meredith Ellison.