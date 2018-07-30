The WNBA’s Most Outspoken Player on What the League Needs to Do Better

Hang Up and Listen: The Cloud of Salbutamol Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Liz Cambage, the Tour de France, and the Mamie Johnson Little League.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by WNBA star Liz Cambage to discuss her record-breaking 53-point game, the gender pay gap in basketball, and her battle with depression. Frederick Dreier of VeloNews also joins to talk about first-time Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas and his controversial teammate Chris Froome. Finally, Keith Barnes, the president of the Mamie Johnson Little League, joins to talk about his team’s quest to make the Little League World Series.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Liz Cambage on Twitter.
- Earlier this month, Cambage broke the WNBA’s single-game scoring record with 53 points.
- Watch the 6-foot-8 Cambage dunk at the end of the WNBA All-Star game.
- Cambage has been critical of how the WNBA pays and markets its players and of overzealous officiating.
- Cambage has been open about her battle with depression.
- On Twitter, Cambage feuded with fellow Australian basketball player Andrew Bogut.
- Follow Frederick Dreier on Twitter and check out VeloNews’ extensive coverage of the Tour de France.
- On Sunday in Paris, Welshman Geraint Thomas won his first Tour de France.
- After a doping inquiry, Thomas’ teammate, four-time winner Chris Froome, was jeered, spit on, and finished third in the race.
- In an interview on the Freakonomics Radio podcast, disgraced former champion Lance Armstrong said cycling should run its own anti-doping program.
- Armstrong blogged about the race for Outside magazine.
- Thirteen amateur women rode every stage of the race to advocate for a separate women’s Tour.
- Keith Barnes is the founder of the Mamie “Peanut” Johnson Little League in D.C. Last week, a team representing the league became the first all-black squad to win the city championship.
- The Washington Post put the team’s story on Page 1.
- Mamie Johnson, who played in the Negro Leagues and who died last year at age 82, watched the team play in the 2017 city championship.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Toni Stones:
Stefan’s Toni Stone: Boston newsman Clark Booth, who died last week, wrote a remarkable story in 1976 about the ravages of pro football.
Josh’s Toni Stone: Like Michael Jordan’s kids before him, LeBron James Jr. has some big Nikes to fill.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh update their conversation about U.S. soccer player Jaelene Hinkle, who was dropped from the national team’s roster last week.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort. Our intern is Meredith Ellison.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.