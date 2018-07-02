Luke Heimlich Pleaded Guilty to a Sex Crime as a Juvenile. Should a Major-League Team Sign Him?

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley to discuss LeBron James’ new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Sports Illustrated’s Luis Miguel Echegaray also joins to talk about Brazil’s win over Mexico and other World Cup developments. Finally, Emily Bazelon of the Political Gabfest discusses the case of Luke Heimlich, the Oregon State baseball star who has gone undrafted by major-league teams after it came out that he’d pleaded guilty to a sex crime as a juvenile.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly ScissorhandsOKCs:

Stefan’s ScissorhandsOKC: Fifty years ago, Pele and his Brazilian club, Santos, came to America. Peter Gammons covered a game.

Josh’s ScissorhandsOKC: It’s time for broadcasters to bring a new perspective to the penalty shootout.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk about LeBron James’ evolution as a marketer and how a LeBron-loving Lakers hater should think about his move West.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort. Our intern is Meredith Ellison.