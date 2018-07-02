Luke Heimlich Pleaded Guilty to a Sex Crime as a Juvenile. Should a Major-League Team Sign Him?

Hang Up and Listen: The LeBron to the Golden State Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on LeBron James’ move to the Lakers, the World Cup, and Luke Heimlich.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley to discuss LeBron James’ new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Sports Illustrated’s Luis Miguel Echegaray also joins to talk about Brazil’s win over Mexico and other World Cup developments. Finally, Emily Bazelon of the Political Gabfest discusses the case of Luke Heimlich, the Oregon State baseball star who has gone undrafted by major-league teams after it came out that he’d pleaded guilty to a sex crime as a juvenile.
- Nick Greene in Slate on the six most pressing questions about LeBron James’ move to the Los Angeles Lakers.
- Josh compares LeBron to Kobe Bryant.
- Lee Jenkins’ Sports Illustrated piece on how LeBron made his latest free-agency decision.
- Follow Luis Miguel Echegaray on Twitter.
- Eric Betts in Slate on Mexico’s loss to Brazil and Spain’s loss to Russia.
- In June 2017, the Oregonian broke the news that Luke Heimlich was a registered sex offender.
- S.L. Price’s Sports Illustrated feature on Heimlich.
- Jessica Luther on how sports media don’t know how to cover sexual assault.
- Jeff Passan on Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore’s illogic regarding Heimlich.
Stefan’s ScissorhandsOKC: Fifty years ago, Pele and his Brazilian club, Santos, came to America. Peter Gammons covered a game.
Josh’s ScissorhandsOKC: It’s time for broadcasters to bring a new perspective to the penalty shootout.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk about LeBron James’ evolution as a marketer and how a LeBron-loving Lakers hater should think about his move West.
