Video Replay Has Worked Well So Far at the World Cup. That Doesn’t Mean It’s a Good Thing.

Hang Up and Listen: The 54 O’s Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the World Cup, golf’s U.S. Open, and soccer’s bribery scandal.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Slate’s Nick Greene to discuss the start of the men’s World Cup in Russia, including exuberant Spanish-language goal calls, the World Cup debut of replay review, and whether American fans should root for archrival Mexico. Slate’s Jim Newell joins the show to talk about Brooks Koepka’s back-to-back wins at the U.S. Open, Phil Mickelson’s weird, possibly unethical putt, and everyone’s whining about the difficulty of the Shinnecock Hills course. Finally, an interview with BuzzFeed investigative reporter Ken Bensinger about his new book, Red Card: How the U.S. Blew the Whistle on the World’s Biggest Sports Scandal.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Nick Greene on Twitter.
- In Slate, Nick wrote about how many O’s broadcaster Andres Cantor used in his call of Mexico’s 1–0 win over Germany; why soccer’s video replay system isn’t terrible; and whether it matters that Fox Sports is calling so many games from a Los Angeles studio.
- Germany is having a meltdown after its team’s loss to Mexico.
- Landon Donovan is taking heat for calling on American fans (while getting paid by a sponsor) to support Mexico.
- Follow Jim Newell on Twitter.
- Brooks Koepka won his second straight U.S. Open. Brooks Koepka is not exciting.
- Koepka is a jock.
- In Slate, Jim wrote about the pleasure of watching professional golfers play like garbage.
- U.S. Open golfers whined extensively about pin placements and green conditions at the course, Shinnecock Hills.
- Phil Mickelson hit a putt while it was still moving, claimed he was taking advantage of golf's rules, and maybe should have been disqualified.
- Follow Ken Bensinger on Twitter and buy his new book, Red Card: How the U.S. Blew the Whistle on the World’s Biggest Sports Scandal.
- Read an excerpt from Red Card.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Operation Own Goals:
Stefan’s Operation Own Goal: Should Stefan watch the World Cup semifinals and finals in Iceland at the Old Cowhouse or a gas station?
Josh’s Operation Own Goal: the very troubled life of Reggie Harding, the NBA’s first prep-to-pro player.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Nick Greene talk about the future of disgruntled San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard.
