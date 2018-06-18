Video Replay Has Worked Well So Far at the World Cup. That Doesn’t Mean It’s a Good Thing.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Slate’s Nick Greene to discuss the start of the men’s World Cup in Russia, including exuberant Spanish-language goal calls, the World Cup debut of replay review, and whether American fans should root for archrival Mexico. Slate’s Jim Newell joins the show to talk about Brooks Koepka’s back-to-back wins at the U.S. Open, Phil Mickelson’s weird, possibly unethical putt, and everyone’s whining about the difficulty of the Shinnecock Hills course. Finally, an interview with BuzzFeed investigative reporter Ken Bensinger about his new book, Red Card: How the U.S. Blew the Whistle on the World’s Biggest Sports Scandal.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Operation Own Goals:

Stefan’s Operation Own Goal: Should Stefan watch the World Cup semifinals and finals in Iceland at the Old Cowhouse or a gas station?

Josh’s Operation Own Goal: the very troubled life of Reggie Harding, the NBA’s first prep-to-pro player.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Nick Greene talk about the future of disgruntled San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.