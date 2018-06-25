What Is Going On With Argentina at the World Cup?

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Advertisement



Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined from Moscow by Ken Early of the Irish Times to discuss the men’s World Cup, including Argentina’s fall from grace, England’s impressive play, and Neymar’s meltdowns. The Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh talks about the historic terribleness of pitcher hitting in Major League Baseball, and possible expansion and realignment. Finally, Jay Caspian Kang of Vice breaks down a proposal to replace the NBA draft with a public auction of incoming players.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Advertisement



Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Glen Selbos:

Stefan’s Glen Selbo: England striker Gary Lineker famously said that “football is a simple game,” and lots of other people now have too.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Jay Caspian Kang talk about how to choose sports teams for your kids.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort. Our intern is Meredith Ellison.