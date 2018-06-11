An Interview With Bruce Arena on Why the U.S. Failed to Qualify for the World Cup

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin to talk about what’s next for LeBron James after the Cavs got swept out of the NBA Finals, and whether the Golden State Warriors are too good for the rest of the league. Next, former U.S. men’s national team head coach Bruce Arena joins to discuss why and how the United States missed the World Cup for the first time since 1986. And Slate’s Jayson De Leon explains why you should root for Peru in the World Cup.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Teófilo Cubillases:

Stefan’s Teófilo Cubillas: The Washington Capitals and their fans celebrating the Stanley Cup has been emotional, heartwarming, and fun—and a middle finger to hot-take sports blowhards everywhere.

Josh’s Teófilo Cubillas: They need to make a movie about the little-known Triple Crown winner Assault.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk to Jayson De Leon about how legalized sports betting will change his life.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.