An Interview With Bruce Arena on Why the U.S. Failed to Qualify for the World Cup

Hang Up and Listen: The Monday Morning Center Back Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on LeBron’s next stop and who to root for in the World Cup. Plus, an interview with Bruce Arena.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin to talk about what’s next for LeBron James after the Cavs got swept out of the NBA Finals, and whether the Golden State Warriors are too good for the rest of the league. Next, former U.S. men’s national team head coach Bruce Arena joins to discuss why and how the United States missed the World Cup for the first time since 1986. And Slate’s Jayson De Leon explains why you should root for Peru in the World Cup.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Draymond Green is eating Hot Cheetos again.
- ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has no idea where LeBron James is going to end up.
- In Slate, Craig Fehrman argues Kevin Durant’s move to Golden State made the NBA a lot more boring.
- Bruce Arena’s book What’s Wrong with US?: A Coach’s Blunt Take on the State of American Soccer After a Lifetime on the Touchline.
- The Ringer’s story on how the U.S. missed the World Cup.
- Daniel Alarcón in the New Yorker on watching Peru qualify for the World Cup.
- Peru’s uniforms are amazing.
- Ken Early in Slate on Egypt’s Mohamed Salah.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Teófilo Cubillases:
Stefan’s Teófilo Cubillas: The Washington Capitals and their fans celebrating the Stanley Cup has been emotional, heartwarming, and fun—and a middle finger to hot-take sports blowhards everywhere.
Josh’s Teófilo Cubillas: They need to make a movie about the little-known Triple Crown winner Assault.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk to Jayson De Leon about how legalized sports betting will change his life.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
