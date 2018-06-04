Hang Up and Listen: The As Excited As Pat Sajak Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the NBA finals, NBA burner accounts, and the NHL finals.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Ethan Strauss of the Athletic to discuss the NBA finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors and the Twitter burner accounts linked to Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo. Also, ESPN hockey writer Greg Wyshynski talks about the Stanley Cup finals between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Ethan Strauss on Twitter.
- Read Ethan’s stories in the Athletic on Game 1 and Game 2 of the NBA finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.
- Read Josh’s story in Slate about Game 2.
- Watch the uncut footage of LeBron James and the Cavs bench after the end of regulation of Game 1.
- There were a lot of memes of James’ reaction to J.R. Smith’s epic blunder in Game 1.
- The Ringer revealed secret Twitter accounts linked to Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo.
- PhillyVoice said the accounts divulged details only a 76ers front-office employee would know.
- Colangelo’s wife has a cell number linked to some of the accounts.
- Follow Greg Wyshynski on Twitter.
- Pat Sajak read the lineups before Game 3 between the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights.
- Watch a flipbook of Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby’s amazing save in Game 2.
- Read Greg’s story on the Capitals’ 3–1 victory in Game 3 of the series.
- Greg and his ESPN colleagues discussed whether Alex Ovechkin is playing differently this postseason.
- The Stanley Cup playoffs have revealed the NHL’s poor management of hits to the head.
- NHL executives claimed in depositions that they had never heard of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk to Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci about why coed youth sports teams are bad for girls.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.