In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Ethan Strauss of the Athletic to discuss the NBA finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors and the Twitter burner accounts linked to Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo. Also, ESPN hockey writer Greg Wyshynski talks about the Stanley Cup finals between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk to Slate staff writer Christina Cauterucci about why coed youth sports teams are bad for girls.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.