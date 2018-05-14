Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Mike Pesca:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and guest host Mike Pesca discuss the start of the NBA conference finals and the debate over the debate over who’s the greatest, Michael Jordan or LeBron James. Then, Stefan talks to Roger Bennett of Men in Blazers about Wayne Rooney’s reported move to America and Roger’s new book, Men in Blazers Present Encyclopedia Blazertannica. Finally, Stefan and Mike are joined by Nate DiMeo to discuss his essay in Mike’s new book, Upon Further Review, about the alternate history of tug of war, which was kicked out of the Olympics in 1920.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Constantin Henrique de Zubieras:

Mike’s Constantin Henrique de Zubiera: The Bay Area sportscaster who stole a Golden State Warriors team jacket got Mike thinking about sports-related things he has stolen.

Stefan’s Constantin Henrique de Zubiera: On Stefan’s essay in Mike’s new book: What if Bucky Dent hadn’t homered over the Green Monster in 1978?

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Mike talk about Chinese nicknames for NBA players.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.