A Forensic Breakdown of LeBron James’ Coast-to-Coast Buzzer-Beater in the NBA Playoffs

Hang Up and Listen: The Little Tikes Hoop With a Saggy Pamper Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on LeBron James’ epic shot, the NHL playoffs, NFL cheerleaders, and baseball’s strikeout boom.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis talks to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin about LeBron James’ absurd Game 3–winning shot against the Toronto Raptors. Hockey writer Sean McIndoe discusses the expansion Vegas Golden Knights’ absurd run to the Stanley Cup semifinals. Christina Cauterucci of Slate joins Stefan to talk with Juliet Macur of the New York Times about the exploitative business of NFL cheerleaders. Finally, ESPN’s Sam Miller explains how more Major League Baseball players struck out than got hits in a month, the first time that’s ever happened.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Jimbob Ghostkeeper is the 2018 Name of the Year.
- Follow Dave McMenamin on Twitter.
- Dave and ESPN’s Brian Windhorst wrote an instant oral history of LeBron James’ game-winning shot against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday in Cleveland.
- The Top 10 plays of the day on ESPN’s SportsCenter were 10 angles of James’ shot.
- Watch James showing off a crazy double-hook shot during practice with the U.S. men’s national team.
- Follow Sean McIndoe on Twitter and listen to his Vice Sports podcast, Biscuits.
- The Vegas Golden Knights advanced to the Western Conference finals of the NHL playoffs, eliminating the San Jose Sharks three games to two.
- In January, FiveThirtyEight’s Neil Paine wrote that the Golden Knights are the most successful expansion team in sports history.
- On Sportsnet, Sean argued that the Winnipeg Jets are the NHL playoffs’ true bandwagon team
- The NHL told Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins to stop licking opponents.
- In Sports Illustrated, Michael McCann examined whether Marchand’s licking could result in a lawsuit.
- Follow Juliet Macur on Twitter and read her story in the New York Times about how the Washington NFL team’s cheerleaders were forced to pose topless and serve as escorts at parties for ticketholders and sponsors.
- Follow Christina Cauterucci on Twitter and reader her piece in Slate arguing that, to enact real reform, the cheerleaders should go after the NFL’s reputation, not its money.
- A New Orleans Saints cheerleader was fired for posting a photo of herself on Instagram.
- The NFL agreed to meet with two cheerleaders to discuss a settlement to their discrimination complaints.
- NFL teams have settled multiple lawsuits over low pay for cheerleaders.
- Follow Sam Miller on Twitter and buy his book, The Only Rule Is It Has to Work.
- More MLB batters struck out than got hits in April.
- Ichiro Suzuki announced that he won’t play the rest of 2018.
- Asked last year what would happen when the day came to retire, Ichiro replied, “I think I’ll just die.”
- Check out Ichiro’s career stats.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan talks to ESPN’s Sam Miller about Sam’s radical idea to have every Major League Baseball team make the playoffs.
