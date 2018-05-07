A Forensic Breakdown of LeBron James’ Coast-to-Coast Buzzer-Beater in the NBA Playoffs

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis talks to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin about LeBron James’ absurd Game 3–winning shot against the Toronto Raptors. Hockey writer Sean McIndoe discusses the expansion Vegas Golden Knights’ absurd run to the Stanley Cup semifinals. Christina Cauterucci of Slate joins Stefan to talk with Juliet Macur of the New York Times about the exploitative business of NFL cheerleaders. Finally, ESPN’s Sam Miller explains how more Major League Baseball players struck out than got hits in a month, the first time that’s ever happened.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan talks to ESPN’s Sam Miller about Sam’s radical idea to have every Major League Baseball team make the playoffs.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.