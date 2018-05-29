The NFL Just Gave New Life to the Players’ Social Justice Movement

Hang Up and Listen: The Bricks, Bricks, and Additional Bricks Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the NBA Finals, the NFL and the anthem, and PFT Commenter.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by ESPN’s Kevin Pelton to discuss how the Cavs and the Warriors made the NBA Finals for the fourth year in a row. Gene Demby of NPR also joins to talk about the NFL’s new national-anthem policy, and Deadspin’s Laura Wagner comes on for a conversation about her piece “So Who Is Barstool’s PFT Commenter?”
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Stefan talks about Word Freak on C-SPAN’s Book TV in 2001.
- The Cavaliers and the Warriors made the NBA Finals thanks to awful 3-point shooting by the Celtics and Rockets.
- The Warriors are massive favorites to beat LeBron James and the Cavs.
- Jeremy Stahl wrote in Slate that the NFL’s new anthem policy is a gift from Roger Goodell to Donald Trump.
- Trump said players who don’t stand for the anthem maybe “shouldn’t be in the country.”
- Wagner’s piece for Deadspin on Eric Sollenberger, aka PFT Commenter.
- Sollenberger complained that “Deadspin just doxxed me.”
- The Washington Post’s profile of PFT Commenter didn’t reveal his name.
- Sollenberger appeared on Hang Up and Listen pseudonymously in 2016.
- In 2014, Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley praised PFT Commenter as the Stephen Colbert of sports media.
- ESPN canceled the TV show Barstool Van Talk after Sam Ponder called out Barstool Sports for their rampant misogyny.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Swaggy P’s:
Stefan’s Swaggy P: How the NFL helped players avoid the draft during the Vietnam War.
Josh’s Swaggy P: Translating John Starks’ 0-for-11 shooting from 3-point range in Game 7 of the 1994 NBA Finals to the modern era of pro basketball.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh, Stefan, and Kevin Pelton discuss Pelton’s effort to determine if LeBron James or Michael Jordan is the best basketball player of all time. Sign up for a free trial at slate.com/hangupplus.
Podcast production and edit by Andrew Parsons.
