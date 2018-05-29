 The NBA Finals, the NFL and the anthem, and PFT Commenter on Hang Up and Listen.

The NFL Just Gave New Life to the Players’ Social Justice Movement

May 29 2018 7:06 PM

Hang Up and Listen: The Bricks, Bricks, and Additional Bricks Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on the NBA Finals, the NFL and the anthem, and PFT Commenter.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by ESPN’s Kevin Pelton to discuss how the Cavs and the Warriors made the NBA Finals for the fourth year in a row. Gene Demby of NPR also joins to talk about the NFL’s new national-anthem policy, and Deadspin’s Laura Wagner comes on for a conversation about her piece “So Who Is Barstool’s PFT Commenter?”

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Swaggy P’s:

Stefan’s Swaggy P: How the NFL helped players avoid the draft during the Vietnam War.

Josh’s Swaggy P: Translating John Starks’ 0-for-11 shooting from 3-point range in Game 7 of the 1994 NBA Finals to the modern era of pro basketball.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh, Stefan, and Kevin Pelton discuss Pelton’s effort to determine if LeBron James or Michael Jordan is the best basketball player of all time. Sign up for a free trial at slate.com/hangupplus.

Podcast production and edit by Andrew Parsons.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.