How the Supreme Court’s Ruling Will Change College and Pro Sports

Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Athletic’s Marcus Thompson to talk about the state of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Bloomberg’s Ira Boudway also comes on the show to assess the consequences of the Supreme Court’s big ruling on sports betting. Finally, John Swansburg of the Atlantic joins for a conversation about Tom Wolfe’s Esquire piece, “The Last American Hero Is Junior Johnson. Yes!”

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Linda Vaughns:

Stefan’s Linda Vaughn: Every youth sports league should do what DC Stoddert did: make coaches and parents shut up for a day.

Josh’s Linda Vaughn: An excerpt from Josh’s chapter in Upon Further Review: “What If Game 7 of the 2016 World Series Turned Into Every Sports Movie Ever Made?”

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh, Stefan, and Patrick Fort discuss the Vegas Golden Knights’ shocking march to the Stanley Cup Final. Sign up for a free trial at slate.com/hangupplus.

