How the Supreme Court’s Ruling Will Change College and Pro Sports

Hang Up and Listen: The My Favorite House Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Stephen Curry, legalized sports betting, and Tom Wolfe on Junior Johnson.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:
Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Athletic’s Marcus Thompson to talk about the state of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Bloomberg’s Ira Boudway also comes on the show to assess the consequences of the Supreme Court’s big ruling on sports betting. Finally, John Swansburg of the Atlantic joins for a conversation about Tom Wolfe’s Esquire piece, “The Last American Hero Is Junior Johnson. Yes!”
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Stefan’s 1985 story on valets in Palm Beach.
- Follow Marcus Thompson on Twitter and buy his book Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Steph Curry.
- Thompson’s story on the Warriors’ blowout win in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
- Brian Windhorst’s story on how LeBron James rests during games.
- Follow Ira Boudway on Twitter.
- Mark Joseph Stern’s Slate piece on the Supreme Court’s big decision striking down the federal ban on sports betting.
- Boudway on how states are going to roll out legalized betting.
- FiveThirtyEight argues: “The Supreme Court Made It Easier for More People to Place Bad Sports Bets.”
- Follow John Swansburg on Twitter.
- Read Tom Wolfe’s Esquire story from March 1965, “The Last American Hero Is Junior Johnson. Yes!”
- Elon Green in Slate on Wolfe’s journalistic legacy.
- Michael Lewis’ 2015 Vanity Fair piece, “How Tom Wolfe Became … Tom Wolfe.”
- Fox Sports’ documentary short in which Wolfe and Junior Johnson reunite.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Linda Vaughns:
Stefan’s Linda Vaughn: Every youth sports league should do what DC Stoddert did: make coaches and parents shut up for a day.
Josh’s Linda Vaughn: An excerpt from Josh’s chapter in Upon Further Review: “What If Game 7 of the 2016 World Series Turned Into Every Sports Movie Ever Made?”
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh, Stefan, and Patrick Fort discuss the Vegas Golden Knights’ shocking march to the Stanley Cup Final. Sign up for a free trial at slate.com/hangupplus.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.