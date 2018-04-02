What It Was Like to Play Sports at a Kansas High School Before Brown v. Board

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Jere Longman of the New York Times and ESPN’s Kara Lawson to discuss Notre Dame’s dramatic win over Mississippi State in the final of the women’s NCAA basketball tournament. Hang Up producer Patrick Fort also joins to talk about the phenomenon of the emergency backup hockey goalie. Finally, they’re joined by Jack Alexander and Bill Bunten for a conversation about playing basketball in Kansas in the late 1940s, when Topeka High School had separate teams for black and white students.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Charles Scotts:

Stefan’s Charles Scott: On sharing a birthday with Rusty Staub, who died last week at age 73.

Josh’s Charles Scott: The raging Wikipedia war over which team finished third in the 1930 World Cup.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.