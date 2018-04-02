What It Was Like to Play Sports at a Kansas High School Before Brown v. Board

Hang Up and Listen: The Goalie Is an Accountant Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on women’s basketball, emergency goaltender Scott Foster, and sports before school desegregation.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Jere Longman of the New York Times and ESPN’s Kara Lawson to discuss Notre Dame’s dramatic win over Mississippi State in the final of the women’s NCAA basketball tournament. Hang Up producer Patrick Fort also joins to talk about the phenomenon of the emergency backup hockey goalie. Finally, they’re joined by Jack Alexander and Bill Bunten for a conversation about playing basketball in Kansas in the late 1940s, when Topeka High School had separate teams for black and white students.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Jere Longman’s game story on Notre Dame’s buzzer-beating win over Mississippi State.
- Videos of Lawson’s reactions to Notre Dame’s win in Sunday’s NCAA final, Notre Dame’s win over UConn on Friday, and Mississippi State’s 2017 win over UConn.
- Nick Greene in Slate on Scott Foster, accountant by day and the Chicago Blackhawks’ emergency goalie by night.
- Sports Illustrated in 2014 on the emergency-backup-goalie phenomenon.
- The Washington Post’s Dan Steinberg collects the best emergency-goalie backstories.
- How to create a “Scott Foster rule” in baseball.
- Bill Bunten is the former mayor of Topeka, Kansas. Jack Alexander was the Topeka water commissioner.
- The Topeka Capital-Journal on the separation of black and white high school basketball players at Topeka High School.
- The website Can of Corn on “The Saga of the Topeka Ramblers.”
- The Baltimore Sun on Dean Smith’s role in integrating the team at Topeka High.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Charles Scotts:
Stefan’s Charles Scott: On sharing a birthday with Rusty Staub, who died last week at age 73.
Josh’s Charles Scott: The raging Wikipedia war over which team finished third in the 1930 World Cup.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh and Stefan discuss Zlatan Ibrahimović’s debut in Major League Soccer and Shohei Ohtani’s first start as a Major League Baseball pitcher. Sign up for a free trial at slate.com/hangupplus.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
