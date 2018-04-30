Why Have Rich NBA and NFL Owners Embraced Meek Mill?

Hang Up and Listen: The No Texts or Nothin’ Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the NBA playoffs, Meek Mill, and Josh Allen’s tweets.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Wosny Lambre, Josh Levin, and Ethan Sherwood Strauss:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin is joined by Wosny Lambre and Ethan Sherwood Strauss to talk about LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook, and the other key figures in the first round of the NBA playoffs. They also discuss how the city of Philadelphia, the 76ers, and New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft have embraced the rapper Meek Mill. Finally, they assess Josh Allen’s old tweets, which surfaced in the hours before the quarterback prospect got selected in the first round of the NFL draft.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Wosny Lambre on Twitter and check out his podcasts Back to Back and The Score.
- Follow Ethan Sherwood Strauss on Twitter.
- Nick Greene in Slate on LeBron James’ amazing Game 7 performance against the Indiana Pacers.
- Victor Oladipo says everyone should respect the Pacers now.
- Zach Lowe writes, “Russell Westbrook Can’t Be OKC’s Entire System Anymore.”
- Meek Mill was released from prison in time to watch the Philadelphia 76ers win Game 5 of their first-round series against the Miami Heat.
- In Slate, Maura Ewing writes about the allegedly corrupt cops who put Mill behind bars.
- Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited Mill in prison.
- A primer on the beef between Meek Mill and Drake.
- Quarterback Josh Allen’s old, racial-slur-laden tweets surfaced right before the NFL draft.
- Allen called Stephen A. Smith at 2 a.m. to explain himself.
- The Buffalo Bills, who drafted Allen, seemed to have no problem with having Richie Incognito on their roster.
- College basketball hero Donte DiVincenzo had his old tweets surface after the NCAA title game.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Von Clownsticks:
Josh’s Von Clownstick: A close reading of Kevin Durant’s greatest tweets.
Wos’ Von Clownstick: In defense of NBA Twitter.
Ethan’s Von Clownstick: Mike Shumann shouldn’t be fired for pilfering Stephen Curry’s security guard’s jacket.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh, Wos, and Ethan discuss Condoleezza Rice’s recommendations for how to fix college basketball. Sign up for a free trial at slate.com/hangupplus.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.