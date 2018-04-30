Why Have Rich NBA and NFL Owners Embraced Meek Mill?

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin is joined by Wosny Lambre and Ethan Sherwood Strauss to talk about LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook, and the other key figures in the first round of the NBA playoffs. They also discuss how the city of Philadelphia, the 76ers, and New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft have embraced the rapper Meek Mill. Finally, they assess Josh Allen’s old tweets, which surfaced in the hours before the quarterback prospect got selected in the first round of the NFL draft.