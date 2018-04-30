 The NBA playoffs, Meek Mill, and Josh Allen’s tweets on Hang Up and Listen.

Why Have Rich NBA and NFL Owners Embraced Meek Mill?

April 30 2018 5:39 PM

Hang Up and Listen: The No Texts or Nothin’ Edition

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Wosny Lambre, Josh Levin, and Ethan Sherwood Strauss:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin is joined by Wosny Lambre and Ethan Sherwood Strauss to talk about LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook, and the other key figures in the first round of the NBA playoffs. They also discuss how the city of Philadelphia, the 76ers, and New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft have embraced the rapper Meek Mill. Finally, they assess Josh Allen’s old tweets, which surfaced in the hours before the quarterback prospect got selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Von Clownsticks:

Josh’s Von Clownstick: A close reading of Kevin Durant’s greatest tweets.

Wos’ Von Clownstick: In defense of NBA Twitter.

Ethan’s Von Clownstick: Mike Shumann shouldn’t be fired for pilfering Stephen Curry’s security guard’s jacket.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh, Wos, and Ethan discuss Condoleezza Rice’s recommendations for how to fix college basketball. Sign up for a free trial at slate.com/hangupplus.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.

Wosny Lambre is a podcaster based in Los Angeles.

Josh Levin is Slate’s editorial director.

Ethan Sherwood Strauss is a writer for the Athletic.