Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s Basketball Musical Is Strange and Delightful

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey for a conversation about his new basketball musical, Small Ball. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell also comes on the show to explain why NFL teams are so bad at evaluating quarterbacks, and Mike Schur, the creator of Parks and Recreation and The Good Place, explains his infatuation with Dan Le Batard, the host of a sports radio show that is only very occasionally about sports.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly marching bands to nowhere:

Stefan’s marching band to nowhere: How the media covered Shohei Ohtani’s predecessor as a two-way player, Babe Ruth.

Josh’s marching band to nowhere: Ice tennis is not a thing and will never be a thing.

On this week's Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh and Stefan are joined by Mike Schur to discuss Bartolo Colon and the Name of the Year bracket.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.