What’s Real and What’s Too Good Be True About Shohei Ohtani’s Spectacular Debut

Hang Up and Listen: The Everybody Hates Patrick Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Masters champion Patrick Reed, the tragic Humboldt bus crash, and Shohei Ohtani.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:
Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Slate’s Jim Newell to talk about golf villain Patrick Reed’s triumph at the Masters. Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star also joins to discuss the outpourings of grief in Canada after Friday’s tragic bus crash in Humboldt, Saskatchewan that killed 10 junior hockey players and five adults. Finally, the Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh comes on the show to chat about Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable first week and a half in the major leagues.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Jim Newell on Twitter.
- Newell in Slate on Patrick Reed, golf’s oddball villain.
- Shane Ryan’s 2015 piece for Deadspin on Reed.
- Golf.com’s Alan Shipnuck on Reed’s estranged family.
- Follow Bruce Arthur on Twitter.
- Arthur in the Toronto Star on the Humboldt bus crash.
- The New York Times on the Humboldt tragedy.
- One of the bodies in the crash was misidentified.
- The Wikipedia page on accidents involving sports teams.
- Follow Ben Lindbergh on Twitter, listen to his podcast Effectively Wild, and buy his book The Only Rule Is It Has to Work.
- Lindbergh’s column for the Ringer on Shohei Ohtani’s magical week.
- Mike and the Mad Dog are not sure about this Ohtani character.
- New Phillies manager Gabe Kapler had a very bad week.
- Josh’s piece on the Minnesota Twins’ incredibly dumb “unwritten rules” argument.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Harry G. Leslies:
Stefan’s Harry G. Leslie: Schools need to stop calling their women’s sports teams “ladies.”
Josh’s Harry G. Leslie: The story of Clifford Roberts, Beau Jack, and Augusta National’s club steward Bowman Milligan.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Hang Up producer Patrick Fort are joined by Bruce Arthur to discuss the scourge of goalie interference and the retirement of the legendary Sedin twins. Sign up for a free trial at slate.com/hangupplus.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.