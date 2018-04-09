What’s Real and What’s Too Good Be True About Shohei Ohtani’s Spectacular Debut

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Slate’s Jim Newell to talk about golf villain Patrick Reed’s triumph at the Masters. Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star also joins to discuss the outpourings of grief in Canada after Friday’s tragic bus crash in Humboldt, Saskatchewan that killed 10 junior hockey players and five adults. Finally, the Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh comes on the show to chat about Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable first week and a half in the major leagues.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Harry G. Leslies:

Stefan’s Harry G. Leslie: Schools need to stop calling their women’s sports teams “ladies.”

On this week's Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Hang Up producer Patrick Fort are joined by Bruce Arthur to discuss the scourge of goalie interference and the retirement of the legendary Sedin twins.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.