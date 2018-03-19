Will Quarterback Kirk Cousins’ Fully Guaranteed Contract Change How NFL Players Are Paid?

Hang Up and Listen: The Humble Swagger Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the NCAA tournament and NFL contracts. Plus, an interview with Dave Kindred.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Marc Tracy of the New York Times to discuss the upset-filled first weekend of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Deadspin’s Dom Cosentino comes on to discuss whether a fully guaranteed contract for quarterback Kirk Cousins will reshape the NFL labor market. Finally, legendary sportswriter Dave Kindred talks about his life-saving new job: covering the girls basketball team at a small high school in Illinois.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Marc Tracy on Twitter.
- For the New York Times, Tracy wrote about 16-seed University of Maryland, Baltimore County’s demolition of No. 1 seed Virginia, visited its campus the day after, and covered its second-round loss to Kansas State.
- In the Atlantic, UMBC President Freeman Hrabowski touted the school’s history of diversity and STEM excellence.
- On Twitter, Brett Koremenos analyzed the basketball tactics behind the upsets by UMBC and others.
- Follow Dom Cosentino on Twitter.
- Read Cosentino’s story on Deadspin, “Is Kirk Cousins’s Fully Guaranteed Contract A Sign Of Things To Come?”
- In 2017, Cosentino explored NFL contract history and Kevin Clark of the Ringer looked at how players have lost leverage.
- Former NFL players Matt Birk and Ross Tucker and Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio don’t think players should receive guaranteed contracts.
- Follow Dave Kindred on Twitter.
- On ESPNW, Tony Rehagen profiled Kindred’s retirement gig covering the Morton (Ill.) High School Lady Potters, and how it has saved his life.
- Read Kindred’s blog on the Lady Potters.
- Buy Kindred’s books Sound and Fury, about the relationship between Muhammad Ali and Howard Cosell, and Morning Miracle, about the Washington Post.
- Kindred wrote about his career for the Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Declan Farmers:
Stefan’s Declan Farmer: Don’t let the news stories fool you, UMBC’s once-mighty chess program has fallen on hard times.
Josh’s Declan Farmer: NBA arenas were so loud in the 1990s that the league forced teams to turn down the volume.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Deadspin’s Dom Cosentino discuss Dom’s interview with a dog, and ponder some new sports conundrums: whether tackling should be allowed in golf and what sports would be best in zero gravity.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
