Will Quarterback Kirk Cousins’ Fully Guaranteed Contract Change How NFL Players Are Paid?

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Marc Tracy of the New York Times to discuss the upset-filled first weekend of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Deadspin’s Dom Cosentino comes on to discuss whether a fully guaranteed contract for quarterback Kirk Cousins will reshape the NFL labor market. Finally, legendary sportswriter Dave Kindred talks about his life-saving new job: covering the girls basketball team at a small high school in Illinois.

Stefan’s Declan Farmer: Don’t let the news stories fool you, UMBC’s once-mighty chess program has fallen on hard times.

Josh’s Declan Farmer: NBA arenas were so loud in the 1990s that the league forced teams to turn down the volume.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Josh, and Deadspin’s Dom Cosentino discuss Dom’s interview with a dog, and ponder some new sports conundrums: whether tackling should be allowed in golf and what sports would be best in zero gravity.

