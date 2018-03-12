Tiger Woods Is Very, Very Good at Golf Again

Hang Up and Listen: The Passing Is an Expression of Failure Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on March Madness, Tiger Woods, and the Raptors and Rockets.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:
Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download ∙ Play in another tab
Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley to discuss how to enjoy March Madness when the NCAA’s amateur model needs to be torn down. Slate’s Jim Newell also joins the show to talk about Tiger Woods’ big comeback. Finally, ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz assesses whether the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets are real contenders for the NBA title.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Ben Mathis-Lilley on Twitter.
- Mathis-Lilley’s Slate piece on how to watch the NCAA Tournament without being a huge hypocrite.
- Mathis-Lilley also wrote about how college basketball coaches need to get dumped in the ocean.
- Could Penn beat Kansas and become the first No. 16 to beat a No. 1 in men’s tournament history?
- Before playing in the national title game in 2014, UConn’s Shabazz Napier said he sometimes went to sleep hungry.
- Follow Jim Newell on Twitter.
- Tiger Woods almost got his first PGA Tour win in five years, finishing second at the Valspar Championship.
- Woods’ birdie putt on the 17th hole made the crowd go wild.
- Woods’ stats suggest he’s once again one of the best players in the world.
- Woods is the favorite to take the title at Bay Hill, a tournament he’s won eight times.
- Tiger talks traj.
- Follow Kevin Arnovitz on Twitter.
- The Toronto Raptors beat the Houston Rockets in a battle of (maybe) the NBA’s two best teams.
- The Raptors’ bench is amazing.
- SB Nation’s Tim Cato on the secrets to the Rockets’ success.
- The Rockets don’t pass very much.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Craptors:
Josh’s Craptor: A clever idea to eliminate (some) free throws.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss Stefan’s greatest Scrabble triumph: a victory over two-time national champion David Gibson. Sign up for a free trial at slate.com/hangupplus.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.