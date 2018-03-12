Tiger Woods Is Very, Very Good at Golf Again

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley to discuss how to enjoy March Madness when the NCAA’s amateur model needs to be torn down. Slate’s Jim Newell also joins the show to talk about Tiger Woods’ big comeback. Finally, ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz assesses whether the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets are real contenders for the NBA title.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Craptors:

Josh’s Craptor: A clever idea to eliminate (some) free throws.

Stefan’s Craptor: On the death of backgammon legend Paul Magriel, and the refuge of board games.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, the hosts discuss Stefan’s greatest Scrabble triumph: a victory over two-time national champion David Gibson. Sign up for a free trial at slate.com/hangupplus.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.