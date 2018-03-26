The Killing of Stephon Clark Could Usher in a New Era of Athlete Activism

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Joel Anderson, Gene Demby, and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin is joined by ESPN’s Joel Anderson and NPR’s Gene Demby to discuss Loyola–Chicago’s Cinderella run to the Final Four, Duke’s ouster in the Elite Eight, and whether any women’s team other than UConn matters. They also talk about the sports world’s response to the police killing of Stephon Clark in Sacramento, California. Finally, they look at Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan, and the conversation the NBA stars started about mental health in sports.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Pablo Robertsons:

Gene’s Pablo Robertson: Trying to understand the Markelle Fultz and Kawhi Leonard injury sagas.

Joel’s Pablo Robertson: It’s impossible to root for an NFL team owned by Bob McNair.

Josh’s Pablo Robertson: Remembering New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson, who wanted to move the team after Hurricane Katrina.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh, Joel, and Gene discuss Steve Francis’ Players’ Tribune essay on how he went from dealing drugs to playing in the NBA. Sign up for a free trial at slate.com/hangupplus.

Podcast production and edit by Danielle Hewitt and Mary Wilson.