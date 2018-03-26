The Killing of Stephon Clark Could Usher in a New Era of Athlete Activism

Hang Up and Listen: The Everyone Is Going Through Something Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on March Madness, the killing of Stephon Clark, and athletes’ mental health.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin is joined by ESPN’s Joel Anderson and NPR’s Gene Demby to discuss Loyola–Chicago’s Cinderella run to the Final Four, Duke’s ouster in the Elite Eight, and whether any women’s team other than UConn matters. They also talk about the sports world’s response to the police killing of Stephon Clark in Sacramento, California. Finally, they look at Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan, and the conversation the NBA stars started about mental health in sports.
- Follow Gene Demby on Twitter and listen to his podcast Code Switch, which recently had an episode on race and college basketball.
- Follow Joel Anderson on Twitter.
- Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton was incredulous when asked why he didn’t order his team to foul at the end of its Elite Eight game against Michigan.
- Loyola–Chicago’s 1963 NCAA basketball championship was a civil rights–era triumph.
- Duke has become the leading destination for one-and-done college basketball players.
- Shea Serrano on falling in love with the Oregon women’s basketball team.
- Chennedy Carter’s Players’ Tribune essay, “Swagger Like Us.”
- Sacramento police officers shot and killed 22-year-old Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man.
- Protesters delayed the start of the Sacramento Kings’ game against the Atlanta Hawks.
- Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé spoke on the court after that game, and players from the Kings and Boston Celtics recorded a public service announcement about Clark’s killing.
- WNBA players protested police shootings in 2016.
- NFL player Eric Reid is still unsigned and now says he’ll stop protesting during the national anthem.
- Kevin Love’s essay in the Players’ Tribune “Everyone Is Going Through Something.”
- Love credited DeMar DeRozan for starting a conversation about sports and mental health.
- Royce White had actually started that conversation years earlier.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Pablo Robertsons:
Gene’s Pablo Robertson: Trying to understand the Markelle Fultz and Kawhi Leonard injury sagas.
Joel’s Pablo Robertson: It’s impossible to root for an NFL team owned by Bob McNair.
Josh’s Pablo Robertson: Remembering New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson, who wanted to move the team after Hurricane Katrina.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh, Joel, and Gene discuss Steve Francis’ Players’ Tribune essay on how he went from dealing drugs to playing in the NBA. Sign up for a free trial at slate.com/hangupplus.
Podcast production and edit by Danielle Hewitt and Mary Wilson.
