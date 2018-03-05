The NBA’s Race to the Bottom Is Out of Control

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Dan Engber and David Epstein:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Slate’s Daniel Engber and journalist David Epstein guest host. Carl Bialik, host of the Thirty Love podcast, joins them to talk about automated umpiring technologies in tennis and baseball. The Gist’s Mike Pesca then stops by to discuss the scourge of tanking in the NBA. Finally, sports scientist Florentina Hettinger comes on the show to talk about the upcoming Paralympic Winter Games in South Korea.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly lone wolf miler:

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Daniel Engber and David Epstein talk about the life and career of Sir Roger Bannister, who died last weekend at age 88. In 1954, Bannister became the first man to run a sub-four-minute mile.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

Our intern is Jason Rosensweig.