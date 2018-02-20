Why Chill Norway Is Crushing the Uptight United States at the Winter Games

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin is joined by Slate’s Justin Peters and the Wall Street Journal’s Ben Cohen, who’s been covering the Olympics in Pyeongchang, to talk about ice dancing, American disappointments, the rights and wrongs of Olympics tourism, and more. PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck also comes on the show to explain what’s gone wrong with the Philadelphia 76ers’ No. 1 draft pick, Markelle Fultz.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Vivica Pulchritude:

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh, Justin Peters, and Ben Cohen discuss Ben’s experience reporting on the games in South Korea and why NBC is willfully mispronouncing “Pyeongchang.” (Here’s Mina Kimes’ helpful “public service announcement” on the matter.)

Podcast production and edit by Andrew Parsons.

Our intern is Jason Rosensweig.