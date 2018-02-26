They Should Make a Movie About the U.S. Curling Team, and Other Top Moments From the Winter Olympics

Hang Up and Listen: The “Here Comes Diggins!” Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the Winter Olympics and the FBI’s investigation of college basketball.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis is joined by Slate contributor Justin Peters to talk curling gold, Canada’s pain, Mirai Nagasu, and other stories from the Winter Olympics. NBC Sports commentator Chad Salmela comes on to talk to Stefan and Justin about his memorable call of Jessie Diggins’ sprint for the first-ever U.S. gold medal in cross-country skiing. Finally, journalist Ben Strauss and sports economist Andy Schwarz join Stefan to discuss the unsurprising but trouble-making developments in the FBI’s investigation of men’s college basketball recruiting.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- In Slate, Justin outlined the plot of the inevitable movie about the gold medal–winning U.S. men’s curling team. Team member Matt Hamilton wants to be played by Danny McBride.
- Justin and Josh Levin wrote in praise of the U.S. women’s hockey team, which vanquished Canada for gold.
- Josh praised NBC’s coverage of the women’s downhill competition.
- Read Justin’s “Jerk Watch” about American figure skater Mirai Nagasu, who apologized for making dumb comments after finishing in 10th place.
- Norway topped the medals table. What’s its secret?
- Justin wrote about Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall’s thrilling win in the cross-country team sprint, the first-ever gold medal for the United States in the sport.
- Listen to Chad Salmela’s emotional call of the end of the race and his call of a race at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.
- ESPN reported that FBI wiretaps caught Arizona men’s basketball coach Sean Miller allegedly arranging a $100,000 payment to a recruit.
- Yahoo Sports said the feds have obtained documents and bank records linking multiple current and former college stars at big-name schools to payments and other inducements.
- Deadspin’s Barry Petchesky asked of the reports, “Who Gives a Shit?”
- Slate’s Ben Mathis-Lilley wrote that NCAA coaches should be “dumped in the ocean.”
- In Sports Illustrated, Jeremy Woo said the news creates turmoil for teams bound for March Madness.
- Purdue University President Mitch Daniels, writing in the Washington Post, said the NCAA needs to change.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly John Copley:
Stefan’s John Copley: These Winter Olympics may have lacked heart, but maybe that was a good thing.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Slate contributor Justin Peters discuss their favorite (and least-favorite) Olympics moments, including Ester Ledecká’s double gold and figure-skating legend Dick Button’s candid, cranky Twitter feed.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
Our intern is Jason Rosensweig.
