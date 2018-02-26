 A final recap of the Winter Olympics and a look at the government probe of college basketball on Hang Up and Listen.

They Should Make a Movie About the U.S. Curling Team, and Other Top Moments From the Winter Olympics

Slate
Hang Up And Listen
Slate's sports podcast.
Feb. 26 2018 5:06 PM

Hang Up and Listen: The “Here Comes Diggins!” Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on the Winter Olympics and the FBI’s investigation of college basketball.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis is joined by Slate contributor Justin Peters to talk curling gold, Canada’s pain, Mirai Nagasu, and other stories from the Winter Olympics. NBC Sports commentator Chad Salmela comes on to talk to Stefan and Justin about his memorable call of Jessie Diggins’ sprint for the first-ever U.S. gold medal in cross-country skiing. Finally, journalist Ben Strauss and sports economist Andy Schwarz join Stefan to discuss the unsurprising but trouble-making developments in the FBI’s investigation of men’s college basketball recruiting.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly John Copley:

Stefan’s John Copley: These Winter Olympics may have lacked heart, but maybe that was a good thing.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Slate contributor Justin Peters discuss their favorite (and least-favorite) Olympics moments, including Ester Ledecká’s double gold and figure-skating legend Dick Button’s candid, cranky Twitter feed.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

Our intern is Jason Rosensweig.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.