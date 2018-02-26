They Should Make a Movie About the U.S. Curling Team, and Other Top Moments From the Winter Olympics

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis is joined by Slate contributor Justin Peters to talk curling gold, Canada’s pain, Mirai Nagasu, and other stories from the Winter Olympics. NBC Sports commentator Chad Salmela comes on to talk to Stefan and Justin about his memorable call of Jessie Diggins’ sprint for the first-ever U.S. gold medal in cross-country skiing. Finally, journalist Ben Strauss and sports economist Andy Schwarz join Stefan to discuss the unsurprising but trouble-making developments in the FBI’s investigation of men’s college basketball recruiting.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Slate contributor Justin Peters discuss their favorite (and least-favorite) Olympics moments, including Ester Ledecká’s double gold and figure-skating legend Dick Button’s candid, cranky Twitter feed.

