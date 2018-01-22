One of the Best Athletes in D.C. History Had Only One Arm

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin talk about the New England Patriots’ latest comeback to make it to their latest Super Bowl and the Philadelphia Eagles’ blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings. They’re also joined by Juliet Macur of the New York Times to discuss the powerful courtroom testimonials from Aly Raisman and others who were abused by former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, and what the future holds for those who helped abet Nassar’s crimes. Finally, Deadspin’s Dave McKenna comes on the show to memorialize one-armed Washington D.C. sports legend Gary Mays.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Pete Grays:

Stefan’s Pete Gray: News, songs, and fun facts about Yeovil Town FC, the fourth-tier club playing Manchester United in the FA Cup.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss the highlights of the opening week of tennis’ Australian Open. Sign up for a free trial at slate.com/hangupplus.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.