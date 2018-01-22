One of the Best Athletes in D.C. History Had Only One Arm

Hang Up and Listen: The One-Armed Bandit Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the Patriots and Eagles, the Larry Nassar scandal, and Gary Mays.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:
Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin talk about the New England Patriots’ latest comeback to make it to their latest Super Bowl and the Philadelphia Eagles’ blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings. They’re also joined by Juliet Macur of the New York Times to discuss the powerful courtroom testimonials from Aly Raisman and others who were abused by former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, and what the future holds for those who helped abet Nassar’s crimes. Finally, Deadspin’s Dave McKenna comes on the show to memorialize one-armed Washington D.C. sports legend Gary Mays.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- In Slate, Nick Greene wrote about the inevitability of the Patriots and the two Danny Amendola catches that doomed the Jacksonville Jaguars in New England’s 24–20 win.
- NBC’s The Good Place enjoys mocking the Jaguars and Blake Bortles.
- Meanwhile in Philadelphia, quarterback Nick Foles went nuclear in the Eagles’ 38–7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
- Follow Juliet Macur on Twitter.
- Macur wrote that the U.S. Olympic Committee should decertify USA Gymnastics.
- Several members of the USA Gymnastics board resigned on Monday.
- Aly Raisman and other gymnasts have been giving powerful impact statements on Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse.
- In Slate, Rebecca Schuman wrote about the strength of Simone Biles and how Nassar got away with it.
- Slate’s Katy Waldman on why it took us so long to listen to Nassar’s victims.
- Dave McKenna’s obituary in Deadspin for one-armed sports legend Gary Mays.
- McKenna previously wrote about Mays for Washington City Paper, while Patrick Hruby profiled him for ESPN.
- A 1955 story on Mays from Jet magazine.
- Highlights of one-handed basketball player Zach Hodskins.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Pete Grays:
Stefan’s Pete Gray: News, songs, and fun facts about Yeovil Town FC, the fourth-tier club playing Manchester United in the FA Cup.
Josh’s Pete Gray: Introducing the Washington Generals’ Cager, aka extremely tall basketball player Paul Sturgess.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss the highlights of the opening week of tennis’ Australian Open. Sign up for a free trial at slate.com/hangupplus.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.