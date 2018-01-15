 The NFL playoffs, Trae Young, and a 50-inning baseball game on Hang Up and Listen.

What Would Happen If a Baseball Game Went 50 Innings

Jan. 15 2018 6:51 PM

Hang Up and Listen: The “They Shoot Utility Infielders, Don’t They?” Edition

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin talk about the Minnesota Vikings’ miraculous win over the New Orleans Saints and other happenings in the NFL’s divisional playoff weekend. Ben Cohen of the Wall Street Journal also joins to talk about Oklahoma freshman Trae Young, who is the closest thing to Steph Curry this side of Steph Curry. Finally, Sam Miller of ESPN comes on the show to ponder what would happen if a baseball game lasted 50 innings.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Dave Kozas:

Stefan’s Dave Koza: Philip Roth’s The Great American Novel includes a great moment in “shithole” literature.

Josh’s Dave Koza: The time Keith Jackson said on the air that a 12-year-old boy was dying of cancer, revealing to that 12-year-old boy that he was dying of cancer.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh are joined by Sam Miller and Ben Cohen to talk through conundrums about perfect games in baseball and whether three-pointers are cooler than dunks. Sign up for a free trial at slate.com/hangupplus.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.