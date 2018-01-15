What Would Happen If a Baseball Game Went 50 Innings

Hang Up and Listen: The “They Shoot Utility Infielders, Don’t They?” Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the NFL playoffs, Trae Young, and a hypothetical 50-inning baseball game.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin talk about the Minnesota Vikings’ miraculous win over the New Orleans Saints and other happenings in the NFL’s divisional playoff weekend. Ben Cohen of the Wall Street Journal also joins to talk about Oklahoma freshman Trae Young, who is the closest thing to Steph Curry this side of Steph Curry. Finally, Sam Miller of ESPN comes on the show to ponder what would happen if a baseball game lasted 50 innings.
- The Minnesota Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints on a game-ending touchdown pass from Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs.
- Marcus Williams is sad about missing the tackle that cost the Saints the game.
- Josh’s 2012 article on the Saints’ playoff loss to the 49ers: “The View from the Wrong Side of an NFL Instant Classic.”
- In Slate, Nick Greene asks if Blake Bortles can take down the New England Patriots.
- Cohen’s article in the Wall Street Journal on how Stephen Curry influenced Oklahoma sensation Trae Young.
- Jonathan Tjarks in the Ringer on Young’s NBA prospects.
- Josh’s Slate piece on LSU’s Tremont Waters.
- Miller’s ESPN article imagining a 50-inning baseball game.
- Stefan’s review of Dan Barry’s book Bottom of the 33rd.
- John Isner beat Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in the fifth set at Wimbledon in 2010.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Dave Kozas:
Stefan’s Dave Koza: Philip Roth’s The Great American Novel includes a great moment in “shithole” literature.
Josh’s Dave Koza: The time Keith Jackson said on the air that a 12-year-old boy was dying of cancer, revealing to that 12-year-old boy that he was dying of cancer.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh are joined by Sam Miller and Ben Cohen to talk through conundrums about perfect games in baseball and whether three-pointers are cooler than dunks. Sign up for a free trial at slate.com/hangupplus.
