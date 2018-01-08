 The NFL playoffs, college football, and Manchester City’s remarkable season on Hang Up and Listen.

Will the NFL Ever Be Able to Return Fans’ Attention to the Game Itself?

Jan. 8 2018 4:39 PM

Hang Up and Listen: The Citronauts Are National Champions Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on the NFL playoffs, college football, and Manchester City’s unbeaten season.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis talks to former NFL player Nate Jackson and football writer Melissa Jacobs about the first round of the NFL playoffs, the New England Patriots, and new Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden. Spencer Hall of SB Nation assesses unbeaten Central Florida’s claim to a national college football championship. Finally, soccer writer Jonathan Wilson discusses Manchester City’s unprecedented dominance of the Premier League this season.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Yeovil Trues:

Stefan’s Yeovil True: Listener Tony Petrangelo created an app that finds MLB baseball analogs for terrible Twitter ratios.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan talks to Jonathan Wilson, author of Inverting the Pyramid, about the evolution of soccer tactics.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.