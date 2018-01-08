Will the NFL Ever Be Able to Return Fans’ Attention to the Game Itself?

Hang Up and Listen: The Citronauts Are National Champions Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the NFL playoffs, college football, and Manchester City’s unbeaten season.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis talks to former NFL player Nate Jackson and football writer Melissa Jacobs about the first round of the NFL playoffs, the New England Patriots, and new Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden. Spencer Hall of SB Nation assesses unbeaten Central Florida’s claim to a national college football championship. Finally, soccer writer Jonathan Wilson discusses Manchester City’s unprecedented dominance of the Premier League this season.
- Follow Nate Jackson on Twitter and buy his books, Slow Getting Up and Fantasy Man.
- Follow Melissa Jacobs on Twitter and read her work in the Football Girl.
- Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion in his playoff loss. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton may have suffered one in his loss, too, raising new questions about the league’s concussion protocol.
- A Jaguars player, Yannick Ngakoue, accused Bills lineman Richie Incognito of using racial slurs during Sunday’s game.
- Seth Wickersham’s ESPN story about conflict inside the New England Patriots.
- Jon Gruden was hired to coach the Oakland Raiders for a reported $100 million over 10 years.
- Follow Spencer Hall on Twitter.
- Central Florida says it’s No. 1.
- The team changed its Twitter handle to “2017 National Champions,” paid championship bonuses to its coaches, and had a parade at Disney World.
- A Facebook page devoted to the Citronaut, the unofficial mascot of Central Florida predecessor Florida Tech.
- A list of college football “champions.”
- Stefan’s 2003 Wall Street Journal article about Tulane’s battle against college football’s powers.
- Former Alabama assistant coach Lane Kiffin has been trolling Alabama on Twitter and in interviews.
- Could the all-SEC final between Alabama and Georgia lead to expanded playoffs?
- Follow Jonathan Wilson on Twitter and subscribe to the Blizzard.
- Manchester City is on course to shatter Premier League records.
- The owners of Manchester City are trying to dominate the soccer world.
- In the Guardian, Wilson examined how top Premier League teams are dominating ball possession in games.
Stefan’s Yeovil True: Listener Tony Petrangelo created an app that finds MLB baseball analogs for terrible Twitter ratios.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan talks to Jonathan Wilson, author of Inverting the Pyramid, about the evolution of soccer tactics.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
