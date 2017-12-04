Will a Deal With Management Co-opt the Player Protest Movement in the NFL?

Hang Up and Listen: The Most Valuable Vegan Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on NFL protests, NBA vegans, and the history of black quarterbacks.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen Stefan Fatsis talks to Howard Bryant of ESPN and Jeremy Stahl of Slate about a rift among NFL players over the league’s plan to donate money to various social causes. Then Stefan and Josh Levin are joined by Tom Haberstroh of Bleacher Report to discuss the latest craze in the NBA: veganism. Finally, after the New York Giants started a black quarterback for the first time on Sunday, Stefan tells the story of the first black quarterback in team history, Hank Washington, and talks about it with Louis Moore, a history professor at Grand Valley State University.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Howard Bryant on Twitter.
- Preorder Bryant’s new book, The Heritage: Black Athletes, a Divided America, and the Politics of Patriotism.
- Follow Jeremy Stahl on Twitter.
- Stahl reported last week about a split among players over the NFL’s plan to contribute $89 million to organizations including the United Negro College Fund.
- In an interview with Stahl, Eric Reid of the San Francisco 49ers called the NFL’s efforts “a charade” designed to stop player protests.
- In the Nation, Dave Zirin examined the rift among players over the plan.
- On Sunday, Geno Smith became the first black quarterback to start a regular-season game for the New York Giants.
- In 1967, the Giants signed a black quarterback named Hank Washington. Here’s how the New York Times and the Philadelphia Tribune covered it.
- Emlen Tunnell, who scouted Washington, was the first black American inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Follow Louis Moore on Twitter and order his new books, I Fight for a Living: Boxing and the Battle for Black Manhood, 1880-1915 and We Will Win the Day: The Civil Rights Movement, the Black Athlete, and the Quest for Equality.
- In 2014, Deadspin published “The Big Book of Black Quarterbacks.”
- Follow Tom Haberstroh on Twitter.
- In Bleacher Report magazine, Haberstroh wrote about Kyrie Irving and the veganism wave in the NBA.
- The Harvard Sports Analysis Collective discovered that the NBA is getting skinnier.
- The NBA’s vegan trend has spread thanks to the alarmist food documentary What the Health.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Stefan and Howard Bryant talk about Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Boone, and Giancarlo Stanton.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.