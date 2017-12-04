Will a Deal With Management Co-opt the Player Protest Movement in the NFL?

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen Stefan Fatsis talks to Howard Bryant of ESPN and Jeremy Stahl of Slate about a rift among NFL players over the league’s plan to donate money to various social causes. Then Stefan and Josh Levin are joined by Tom Haberstroh of Bleacher Report to discuss the latest craze in the NBA: veganism. Finally, after the New York Giants started a black quarterback for the first time on Sunday, Stefan tells the story of the first black quarterback in team history, Hank Washington, and talks about it with Louis Moore, a history professor at Grand Valley State University.