 The NFL protests, vegan Kyrie Irving, and the short NFL career of Hank Washington on Hang Up and Listen.

Will a Deal With Management Co-opt the Player Protest Movement in the NFL?

Dec. 4 2017 4:56 PM

Hang Up and Listen: The Most Valuable Vegan Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on NFL protests, NBA vegans, and the history of black quarterbacks.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen Stefan Fatsis talks to Howard Bryant of ESPN and Jeremy Stahl of Slate about a rift among NFL players over the league’s plan to donate money to various social causes. Then Stefan and Josh Levin are joined by Tom Haberstroh of Bleacher Report to discuss the latest craze in the NBA: veganism. Finally, after the New York Giants started a black quarterback for the first time on Sunday, Stefan tells the story of the first black quarterback in team history, Hank Washington, and talks about it with Louis Moore, a  history professor at Grand Valley State University.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment Stefan and Howard Bryant talk about Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Boone, and Giancarlo Stanton.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.