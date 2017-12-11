There Is No Reason to Think Derek Jeter Knows What He’s Doing

Hang Up and Listen: The Bronx Bombers’ Big Boppers Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Shohei Ohtani and Giancarlo Stanton, Russia’s Olympics ban, and NM Fishbowl.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by former major leaguer and Japanese baseball legend Warren Cromartie for a conversation about Shohei Ohtani, the much-hyped pitcher-slash-hitter who just signed a deal with the Anaheim Angels. The Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh also joins to discuss Ohtani and the New York Yankees’ acquisition of Giancarlo Stanton. They then speak with David Epstein about the International Olympic Committee’s move to ban Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Trump administration’s posturing about the U.S. skipping out on the games in South Korea. Finally, Daniel Libit joins to discuss his muckraking website on New Mexico college sports.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Warren Cromartie on Twitter.
- Follow Ben Lindbergh on Twitter.
- Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani agreed to a deal with the Anaheim Angels.
- Lindbergh’s Ringer pieces on what Ohtani’s move means for Albert Pujols and the myth of Japanese pitcher fragility.
- The Miami Marlins traded Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees.
- The Ringer’s Michael Baumann says the Stanton deal is a “baseball disgrace.”
- Follow David Epstein on Twitter and buy his book The Sports Gene.
- The International Olympic Committee banned Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympics.
- Analysis of the ban from the New York Times’ Rebecca Ruiz.
- The Washington Post’s Sally Jenkins says we shouldn’t congratulate the IOC.
- Daniel Libit’s website about New Mexico athletics is NM Fishbowl.
- Follow Libit on Twitter.
- Marc Tracy of the New York Times profiled Libit.
- Libit obtained exit interviews with athletes detailing complaints from fat-shaming to indifference about academics.
- Libit wrote 18,000 words about the relationship between New Mexico basketball coach Craig Neal and Gov. Susana Martinez.
- Libit examined the tainted pasts of Neal and New Mexico football coach Bob Davie.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Parisian Bobs:
Stefan’s Parisian Bob: Robin Williams went full urologist on FIFA president Sepp Blatter during the 1994 draw for the men’s World Cup.
Josh’s Parisian Bob: a 1934 duel to the death between a spider and a scorpion.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss a sports conundrum: Which ball or puck or other sporting implement would you like to be? Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.