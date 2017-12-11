There Is No Reason to Think Derek Jeter Knows What He’s Doing

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by former major leaguer and Japanese baseball legend Warren Cromartie for a conversation about Shohei Ohtani, the much-hyped pitcher-slash-hitter who just signed a deal with the Anaheim Angels. The Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh also joins to discuss Ohtani and the New York Yankees’ acquisition of Giancarlo Stanton. They then speak with David Epstein about the International Olympic Committee’s move to ban Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Trump administration’s posturing about the U.S. skipping out on the games in South Korea. Finally, Daniel Libit joins to discuss his muckraking website on New Mexico college sports.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Parisian Bobs:

Stefan’s Parisian Bob: Robin Williams went full urologist on FIFA president Sepp Blatter during the 1994 draw for the men’s World Cup.

Josh’s Parisian Bob: a 1934 duel to the death between a spider and a scorpion.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss a sports conundrum: Which ball or puck or other sporting implement would you like to be? Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.