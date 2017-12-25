Why Connie Hawkins Is One of the Most Mythical Figures in Basketball History

Hang Up and Listen: The Remember Connie Hawkins Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on elite schools investing in football and the death of a playground basketball legend.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Ben Strauss for a conversation about why self-styled elite, academically rigorous universities like Wesleyan are betting big in football, and how those schools are changing as a consequence. They also speak with Rick Telander about the life and legacy of New York hoops legend Connie Hawkins, who died earlier this year at the age of 75.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Ben Strauss on Twitter.
- Read Strauss’ story on football at Wesleyan University, “The Liberal Arts Football Factory.”
- The Ringer’s Claire McNear on the return of football at the University of Chicago.
- Swarthmore College dropped football in 2000.
- Basketball legend Connie Hawkins died in October at the age of 75.
- Buy Rick Telander’s classic book Heaven Is a Playground.
- Telander’s 2012 piece for Sports Illustrated on returning to the Brooklyn streetball scene.
- David Wolf’s 1969 Life magazine piece on Hawkins’ unjust exile from the NBA.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Felo Ramírezes:
Stefan’s Felo Ramírez: How a pair of Detroit Lions ended up backing up Marvin Gaye on “What’s Going On.” (Here’s the story of Gaye’s tryout without the Detroit Lions.)
Josh’s Felo Ramírez: A close reading of the music video for A.C. Green’s abstinence anthem “It Ain’t Worth It.” (You can also watch the ESPN 30 for 30 short, “A.C. Green: Iron Virgin.”)
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk about three sports figures who died in 2017: Mamie “Peanut” Johnson, Jana Novotna, and Naim “Pocket Hercules” Suleymanoglu. Visit Slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.
