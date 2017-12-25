Why Connie Hawkins Is One of the Most Mythical Figures in Basketball History

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Ben Strauss for a conversation about why self-styled elite, academically rigorous universities like Wesleyan are betting big in football, and how those schools are changing as a consequence. They also speak with Rick Telander about the life and legacy of New York hoops legend Connie Hawkins, who died earlier this year at the age of 75.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Felo Ramírezes:

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk about three sports figures who died in 2017: Mamie “Peanut” Johnson, Jana Novotna, and Naim “Pocket Hercules” Suleymanoglu. Visit Slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.