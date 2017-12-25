 Football at elite schools and Connie Hawkins on Hang Up and Listen.

Why Connie Hawkins Is One of the Most Mythical Figures in Basketball History

Dec. 25 2017 8:15 AM

Hang Up and Listen: The Remember Connie Hawkins Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on elite schools investing in football and the death of a playground basketball legend.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Ben Strauss for a conversation about why self-styled elite, academically rigorous universities like Wesleyan are betting big in football, and how those schools are changing as a consequence. They also speak with Rick Telander about the life and legacy of New York hoops legend Connie Hawkins, who died earlier this year at the age of 75.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Felo Ramírezes:

Stefan’s Felo Ramírez: How a pair of Detroit Lions ended up backing up Marvin Gaye on “What’s Going On.” (Here’s the story of Gaye’s tryout without the Detroit Lions.)

Josh’s Felo Ramírez: A close reading of the music video for A.C. Green’s abstinence anthem “It Ain’t Worth It.” (You can also watch the ESPN 30 for 30 short, “A.C. Green: Iron Virgin.”)

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk about three sports figures who died in 2017: Mamie “Peanut” Johnson, Jana Novotna, and Naim “Pocket Hercules” Suleymanoglu. Visit Slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.