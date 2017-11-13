The Miami Turnover Chain Is the Greatest Invention in Football Since the Forward Pass

Hang Up and Listen: The Cavalcade of Whimsy Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the battle to become U.S. Soccer president, NFL celebrations, and the Miami turnover chain.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl to talk about the jockeying for the U.S. Soccer presidency. Hang Up legend Mike Pesca then joins the show for a discussion of the NFL’s renaissance of end zone celebration, the University of Miami’s turnover chain, and locker room speeches that may or may not inspire teams to victory.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Grant Wahl on Twitter.
- Wahl’s rundown in Sports Illustrated about who’s running for the U.S. Soccer presidency.
- ESPNFC.com’s list of candidates.
- U.S. Soccer’s voting system is baroque.
- Wahl interviews Landon Donovan about his decision not to run for the presidency.
- Slate’s Nick Greene explains why NFL celebrations are good now.
- The best celebrations of the NFL season thus far.
- Washington’s stop-and-frisk celebration.
- The story behind the Miami turnover chain.
- Introducing the Kennesaw State turnover plank.
- The president of Utah Valley University gives a decidedly noninspirational halftime speech.
- Mark Hudspeth talks about the “rope.”
- Notre Dame football coach Knute Rockne gives a halftime speech in 1928.
- Al Pacino’s “inches” speech in Any Given Sunday.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Homer Jones:
Josh’s Homer Jones: How dare ESPN make us wait seven seconds to learn that Iowa State kicked an extra point.
Stefan’s Homer Jones: Mike Krzyzewski won his 1,000th game at Duke and Sally Jenkins and John Feinstein fought about it on Twitter.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
