The Miami Turnover Chain Is the Greatest Invention in Football Since the Forward Pass

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl to talk about the jockeying for the U.S. Soccer presidency. Hang Up legend Mike Pesca then joins the show for a discussion of the NFL’s renaissance of end zone celebration, the University of Miami’s turnover chain, and locker room speeches that may or may not inspire teams to victory.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Homer Jones:

Josh’s Homer Jones: How dare ESPN make us wait seven seconds to learn that Iowa State kicked an extra point.

Stefan’s Homer Jones: Mike Krzyzewski won his 1,000th game at Duke and Sally Jenkins and John Feinstein fought about it on Twitter.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.