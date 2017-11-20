 NFL quarterbacks, Donald Trump vs. Lavar Ball, and Diana Nyad on Hang Up and Listen.

Lavar Ball Is a Much, Much, Much Better Person Than Donald Trump

Nov. 20 2017 5:54 PM

Hang Up and Listen: The So Many Interceptions Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on NFL quarterback play and Donald Trump vs. Lavar Ball. Plus, an interview with Diana Nyad.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Kevin Clark of the Ringer to talk about Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman’s awful starting debut and the outlook for second-year quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, and Jared Goff. Damon Young of Very Smart Brothas also joins to talk about a pair of feuds: Donald Trump vs. Lavar Ball and Mark Cuban vs. Draymond Green. Finally, Slate’s June Thomas joins for a conversation with marathon swimmer Diana Nyad, who wrote a recent New York Times op-ed titled “My Life After Sexual Assault.”

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly box jellyfish:

Stefan’s box jellyfish: Notre Dame wore Knute Rockne tribute uniforms on Saturday, but don't forget that St. Knute was a fiction.

Josh’s box jellyfish: The time the Philadelphia 76ers drafted the medical director for Nutrisystem.

