Lavar Ball Is a Much, Much, Much Better Person Than Donald Trump

Hang Up and Listen: The So Many Interceptions Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on NFL quarterback play and Donald Trump vs. Lavar Ball. Plus, an interview with Diana Nyad.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Kevin Clark of the Ringer to talk about Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman’s awful starting debut and the outlook for second-year quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, and Jared Goff. Damon Young of Very Smart Brothas also joins to talk about a pair of feuds: Donald Trump vs. Lavar Ball and Mark Cuban vs. Draymond Green. Finally, Slate’s June Thomas joins for a conversation with marathon swimmer Diana Nyad, who wrote a recent New York Times op-ed titled “My Life After Sexual Assault.”
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Kevin Clark on Twitter and check out his archive on the Ringer.
- Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman was extremely bad in his first career start.
- Bills coach Sean McDermott says he’ll watch film to determine who should start at quarterback for Buffalo this coming week.
- Mina Kimes’ story for ESPN the Magazine, “The Great Tyrod Taylor Debate.”
- There was a lot of bad quarterback play in the NFL on Sunday.
- Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles beat Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
- Ed Werder tweeted that seven of eight NFL general managers would take Wentz over Prescott, “citing his superior skills as pocket passer.”
- The Washington Post reports: “With Goff, Wentz and Prescott, 2016 QB draft class could be one of NFL’s best ever.”
- Three UCLA basketball players, among them LiAngelo Ball, were detained after shoplifting in China, then released.
- LiAngelo’s father Lavar Ball said Donald Trump didn’t play a big part in getting the players released.
- Trump’s response: “I should have left them in jail!”
- Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the media should stop covering Trump and Ball.
- Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks recently defended Ball.
- Trump attacked Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch for standing for the Mexican national anthem and sitting during the American one.
- Draymond Green wrote, “let’s stop using the word owner and maybe use the word Chairman.”
- Mark Cuban said Green “owes the NBA an apology” for saying we shouldn’t use the term “owner.”
- Green’s response to Cuban: He’ll never feel what I feel.
- Diana Nyad’s piece in the New York Times, “My Life After Sexual Assault.”
- The Washington Post on the persistent scourge of sex abuse in Olympic sports.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly box jellyfish:
Stefan’s box jellyfish: Notre Dame wore Knute Rockne tribute uniforms on Saturday, but don't forget that St. Knute was a fiction.
Josh’s box jellyfish: The time the Philadelphia 76ers drafted the medical director for Nutrisystem.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
