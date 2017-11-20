Lavar Ball Is a Much, Much, Much Better Person Than Donald Trump

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Kevin Clark of the Ringer to talk about Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman’s awful starting debut and the outlook for second-year quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, and Jared Goff. Damon Young of Very Smart Brothas also joins to talk about a pair of feuds: Donald Trump vs. Lavar Ball and Mark Cuban vs. Draymond Green. Finally, Slate’s June Thomas joins for a conversation with marathon swimmer Diana Nyad, who wrote a recent New York Times op-ed titled “My Life After Sexual Assault.”

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly box jellyfish:

Josh’s box jellyfish: The time the Philadelphia 76ers drafted the medical director for Nutrisystem.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Damon Young joins Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin to talk about the rise of the Boston Celtics. Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.