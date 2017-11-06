Tom Brady’s Diet Regimen Is Weird and Kind of Creepy

Hang Up and Listen: The No Berries for Brady Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on college football, Tom Brady, and the Vegas Golden Knights.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Washington Post’s Chuck Culpepper to discuss the week in college football. Charles P. Pierce also comes on the show to talk about New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s bizarre health regimen, which he claims will allow him to play until he’s 45. Finally, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN discusses how the Vegas Golden Knights became the most successful expansion team in NHL history.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Chuck Culpepper on Twitter.
- Culpepper’s Washington Post game story on Alabama’s 24–10 win over LSU.
- Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 62–52 in the annual “bedlam game.”
- The Big Ten might have lost its chance to send a team to the college football playoff.
- Josh’s tweetstorm about the badness of Wisconsin’s schedule.
- Follow Charles P. Pierce on Twitter and buy his book Moving the Chains: Tom Brady and the Pursuit of Everything.
- ESPN’s Tom Junod and Seth Wickersham on Tom Brady’s quest to play until he’s 45.
- In 2015, Boston Magazine ran a piece on Alex Guerrero headlined “Tom Brady’s Personal Guru Is a Glorified Snake-Oil Salesman.”
- That same year, the New York Times’ Mark Leibovich wrote about the relationship between Brady and Guerrero.
- The Wall Street Journal on Novak Djokovic’s diet.
- Follow Greg Wyshynski on Twitter and listen to his podcast Puck Soup.
- Wyshynski on the Vegas Golden Knights’ hot start.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Rat Pack:
Josh’s Rat Pack: How the Houston Colt .45s got their name.
Stefan’s Rat Pack: He’s no Lee Elia, but Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy enjoys a good expletive.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin speak with hockey writer Greg Wyshynski about his move from Yahoo to ESPN. Visit Slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.