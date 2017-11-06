Tom Brady’s Diet Regimen Is Weird and Kind of Creepy

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Washington Post’s Chuck Culpepper to discuss the week in college football. Charles P. Pierce also comes on the show to talk about New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s bizarre health regimen, which he claims will allow him to play until he’s 45. Finally, Greg Wyshynski of ESPN discusses how the Vegas Golden Knights became the most successful expansion team in NHL history.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Rat Pack:

Stefan’s Rat Pack: He’s no Lee Elia, but Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy enjoys a good expletive.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin speak with hockey writer Greg Wyshynski about his move from Yahoo to ESPN. Visit Slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.