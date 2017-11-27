In Most Canadian Moment Ever, Sled Dogs Escorted Shania Twain to the Grey Cup Halftime Show

Hang Up and Listen: The Shania Twain and Sled Dogs Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on college football, a 3-on-5 basketball miracle, and the Grey Cup.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Spencer Hall of SB Nation to talk about the Alabama football team’s loss to Auburn and Tennessee’s move to hire Greg Schiano as its next football coach, and then to unhire him after a fan revolt. Vann Newkirk of the Atlantic also joins the show to talk about the Alabama basketball team, which almost beat Minnesota despite playing much of the second half with just three players. Finally, Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star comes on for a conversation about the Toronto Argonauts’ victory in Canadian football’s Grey Cup.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Lirim Hajrullahus:
Stefan’s Lirim Hajrullahu: Penn beat Monmouth 101–96 in four overtimes. A century earlier, the Quakers played another quadruple-overtime game.
Josh’s Lirim Hajrullahu: Remembering Bernie Custis, the first black quarterback (or one of the first quarterbacks) in pro football history.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss helmet-to-helmet hits, and whether rule changes in college and pro football have done anything to make the game safer. Visit Slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.