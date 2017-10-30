How to Fight the Scourge of Sexual Abuse in Sports

Hang Up and Listen: The Juiced, Slick, and Out of the Park Edition
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin talks with Ben Lindbergh of the Ringer about the Astros’ 13–12 win over the Dodgers in Game 5, as well as Yuli Gurriel’s racist gesture and Major League Baseball’s decision not to suspend him until 2018. Slate’s Jeremy Stahl and Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN also join to talk about the behind-the-scenes conversations in the NFL between players and owners, and how Colin Kaepernick has been frozen out of those conversations. Finally, Alexandra Starr and Slate’s Christina Cauterucci come on the show to talk about Starr’s Harper’s article about sexual abuse in gymnastics, swimming, and other sports, and what can be done about it.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- The Astros beat the Dodgers 13–12 in Game 5 of the World Series.
- Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci on the allegation that the baseballs being used in the World Series are extremely slick.
- Yuli Gurriel made a racist, “slant-eye” gesture after hitting a home run off Yu Darvish. Major League Baseball decided not to suspend him until 2018.
- Jeremy Stahl’s Slate piece on how Colin Kaepernick is getting frozen out of talks between NFL players and owners.
- Van Natta’s behind-the-scenes pieces with Seth Wickersham on those player/owner meetings.
- The majority of Houston Texans players kneeled on Sunday to protest owner Bob McNair’s comments about “inmates running the prison.”
- Starr’s Harper’s piece “Pushing the Limit.”
- McKayla Maroney went public with the allegation that USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sexually abused her when she was 13 years old.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Dewon Days:
Josh’s Dewon Day: The time Jeb and Marvin Bush beat Chris Evert and Pam Shriver in tennis.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh and Ben Lindbergh talk about their favorite baseball video games, including MVP Baseball 2005. (For more on video games, check out Ben’s podcast Achievement Oriented.) Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.
