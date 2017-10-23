The Legacy of the Classic Simpsons Episode “Homer at the Bat”

Hang Up and Listen: The Grotesquely Swollen Jaw Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on the World Series, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and “Homer at the Bat.”
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:
Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin talk with ESPN’s Howard Bryant about the World Series matchup between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals’ decision not to retain their manager, Dusty Baker. They also speak with Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN about the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Alan Siegel joins us for a conversation about the mockumentary Springfield of Dreams: The Legend of Homer Simpson, released on the 25th anniversary of the classic Simpsons episode “Homer at the Bat.”
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Howard Bryant on Twitter.
- The Ringer’s Michael Baumann says the Astros’ Justin Verlander and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will decide the World Series.
- A lot has changed since the Dodgers won the 1988 World Series.
- Bryant’s column for ESPN: “Don’t blame Dusty Baker for the Nationals’ failures—look at ownership.”
- In February 2016, Bryant profiled Baker for ESPN.
- Follow Kevin Arnovitz on Twitter.
- Arnovitz’s feature on the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo for ESPN the Magazine.
- Deadspin’s Tom Ley says, “Let It Be the Season of Giannis.”
- Follow Alan Siegel on Twitter.
- A preview of the mockumentary Springfield of Dreams: The Legend of Homer Simpson.
- Erik Malinowski in Deadspin on the making of “Homer at the Bat.”
- Siegel in the Ringer on Homer Simpson’s Hall of Fame induction.
- Siegel’s list of the top 100 Simpsons episodes ever.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Jim Creightons:
Stefan’s Jim Creighton: The Astros’ champagne-soaked celebration after winning the American League pennant was pretty good. The celebrations by the Yankees and Dodgers in 1941 were even better.
Josh’s Jim Creighton: Think Central Florida’s lazy river is cool? LSU’s could prevent mass murder.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh are joined by Alan Siegel to talk about their favorite Simpsons sports moments. Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.