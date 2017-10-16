Everything You Need to Know About Jose Altuve, Baseball’s Tiniest Superstar

Hang Up and Listen: The How Many Altuves Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Colin Kaepernick’s collusion grievance, Jose Altuve, and the Portland Thorns.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin discuss Colin Kaepernick’s collusion claim against the NFL and whether it has any chance to succeed. They’re also joined by former Houston Astros beat writer Evan Drellich to talk about the team’s diminutive superstar Jose Altuve. Finally, soccer writer Caitlin Murray joins the show for a conversation about whether the Portland Thorns are a model for success in women's sports.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Sports Illustrated’s Michael McCann has everything you need to know about Colin Kaepernick’s collusion grievance.
- A statement from Kaepernick’s lawyer Mark Geragos
- Is Kaepernick trying to invalidate the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement?
- Follow Evan Drellich on Twitter.
- Michael Baumann in the Ringer on Jose Altuve
- The website How Many Altuves
- SI’s Tom Verducci on Game 2 of the Astros–Yankees series
- Tyler Kepner’s New York Times story on the Astros’ remarkable franchise turnaround
- Follow Caitlin Murray on Twitter.
- Murray’s New York Times story about the National Women’s Soccer League champion Portland Thorns
- The Thorns were feted after their championship.
- NWSL attendance fell this year.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Stubby Magners:
Stefan’s Stubby Magner: the story of the 1930 U.S. World Cup soccer team.
Josh’s Stubby Magner: a journey through the college football program art of John Churchill Chase. (The programs we described on the show: No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, No. 5, No. 6.)
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh are joined by Caitlin Murray to talk about whether U.S. Soccer should dump the federation’s president Sunil Gulati. Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.