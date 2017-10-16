Everything You Need to Know About Jose Altuve, Baseball’s Tiniest Superstar

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Advertisement



Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin discuss Colin Kaepernick’s collusion claim against the NFL and whether it has any chance to succeed. They’re also joined by former Houston Astros beat writer Evan Drellich to talk about the team’s diminutive superstar Jose Altuve. Finally, soccer writer Caitlin Murray joins the show for a conversation about whether the Portland Thorns are a model for success in women's sports.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Advertisement



Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Stubby Magners:

Stefan’s Stubby Magner: the story of the 1930 U.S. World Cup soccer team.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh are joined by Caitlin Murray to talk about whether U.S. Soccer should dump the federation’s president Sunil Gulati. Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.