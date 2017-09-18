Jemele Hill Is Doing the Job ESPN Hired Her to Do

Hang Up and Listen: The Ninja Doppelgänger Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Jemele Hill, Golovkin–Alvarez, and American Ninja Warrior’s Josh Levin.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Gene Demby of NPR’s Code Switch podcast for a conversation about Jemele Hill and how ESPN is handling attacks from conservative trolls. Eric Raskin of HBO Boxing also joins to discuss Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez, and why boxing matches always end in controversy. And Josh Levin of American Ninja Warrior discusses his starring role on the show and his quest to be an Olympic rock climber.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
Follow Gene Demby on Twitter and subscribe to the Code Switch podcast.
- Josh’s piece on Jemele Hill, Clay Travis, and Donald Trump: “ESPN Is Letting the Conservative Trolls Win.”
- Bryan Curtis’ piece for the Ringer on Hill and the fight for the future of ESPN.
- ESPN public editor Jim Brady’s column on whether it was OK for Hill to call Trump a white supremacist.
- Deadspin on what ESPN employees said about Hill on an internal message board.
- Charles P. Pierce says in Sports Illustrated that Trump is indeed a white supremacist and a racist.
Follow Eric Raskin on Twitter and subscribe to the HBO Boxing podcast.
- Teddy Atlas was upset about the judging in Saturday’s fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez, which ended in a draw.
- Raskin called the Golovkin–Alvarez fight “our generation’s Leonard–Hagler.”
- Adelaide Byrd scored the fight in a manner that defied rational explanation.
Follow Josh Levin on Twitter and visit his website.
- Levin dominated at American Ninja Warrior’s Las Vegas national finals.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Jumping Spiders:
Stefan’s Jumping Spider: On Retrosheet’s quest to log every play from every Major League Baseball game ever played.
Josh’s Jumping Spider: The history of coaches, athletes, teams, and fans taking out full-page ads.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss whether the NFL is really bad and boring now or if it just feels that way. Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
