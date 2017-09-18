Jemele Hill Is Doing the Job ESPN Hired Her to Do

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Gene Demby of NPR’s Code Switch podcast for a conversation about Jemele Hill and how ESPN is handling attacks from conservative trolls. Eric Raskin of HBO Boxing also joins to discuss Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez, and why boxing matches always end in controversy. And Josh Levin of American Ninja Warrior discusses his starring role on the show and his quest to be an Olympic rock climber.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Jumping Spiders:

Stefan’s Jumping Spider: On Retrosheet’s quest to log every play from every Major League Baseball game ever played.

Josh’s Jumping Spider: The history of coaches, athletes, teams, and fans taking out full-page ads.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss whether the NFL is really bad and boring now or if it just feels that way. Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.