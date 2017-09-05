Football Broadcaster Ed Cunningham on the Moral Qualms That Led Him to Quit His Job at ESPN

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Hang Up and Listen

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Spencer Hall of SB Nation to talk about the weekend in college football, including Texas A&M’s loss to UCLA and Howard’s win over UNLV. Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders also comes on the show to discuss whether NFL teams like the Bills, Browns, and Jets are going to usher in a new era of losing on purpose. Finally, they interview Ed Cunningham, the announcer who quit his job with ESPN because of his ethical concerns about football and brain injuries.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Landslidid:

Stefan’s Landslidid: All the quarterbacks who got signed this NFL offseason who aren’t Colin Kaepernick.

Josh’s Landslidid: Conflicts of interest in tennis broadcasting are a problem. Here’s a solution.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk about the first week of the U.S. Open and rooting for American tennis players against all reason. Visit Slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.