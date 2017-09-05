 College football, NFL tanking, and Ed Cunningham on Hang Up and Listen.

Football Broadcaster Ed Cunningham on the Moral Qualms That Led Him to Quit His Job at ESPN

Football Broadcaster Ed Cunningham on the Moral Qualms That Led Him to Quit His Job at ESPN

Slate
Hang Up And Listen
Slate's sports podcast.
Sept. 5 2017 7:02 PM

Hang Up and Listen: The Quarterback Named Buckshot Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on college football’s opening weekend and tanking in the NFL. Plus, Ed Cunningham on why he quit his job at ESPN.

160606_HUAL_PodcastArt_02

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Subscribe in iTunesRSS feedDownload Play in another tab

Advertisement

Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Spencer Hall of SB Nation to talk about the weekend in college football, including Texas A&M’s loss to UCLA and Howard’s win over UNLV. Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders also comes on the show to discuss whether NFL teams like the Bills, Browns, and Jets are going to usher in a new era of losing on purpose. Finally, they interview Ed Cunningham, the announcer who quit his job with ESPN because of his ethical concerns about football and brain injuries.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Advertisement

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Landslidid:

Stefan’s Landslidid: All the quarterbacks who got signed this NFL offseason who aren’t Colin Kaepernick.

Josh’s Landslidid: Conflicts of interest in tennis broadcasting are a problem. Here’s a solution.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk about the first week of the U.S. Open and rooting for American tennis players against all reason. Visit Slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.